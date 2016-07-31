(Repeats story issued late on Friday)
BEIJING, July 29 More than 10 financial
institutions in China pressed the provincial government in Hebei
this month to act swiftly to resolve a multi-billion dollar debt
crisis that blew up early last year after a state-owned credit
guarantee company became technically insolvent.
Once China's second-biggest credit guarantor, Hebei
Financing Investment Guarantee Group backed lending to more than
1,000 corporate borrowers in the province, which has been hit
hard by the economy's slowdown.
Set up to improve funding for the province's small and
medium-sized businesses, Hebei Financing became technically
insolvent early last year, and is unable to help pay out at
least 32 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) of total loans extended
with its backing.
Lenders, which consist of scores of banks, trust companies,
asset management firms and fund managers, face huge losses as
Hebei Financing failed make good its guarantees and they have
appealed to the provincial government to bail out Hebei
Financing.
In a "urgent letter" to the province's top bosses dated July
12, the financial institutions bemoaned the lack of action,
warning that the crisis continues to worsen.
"(We) haven't seen any actions being taken to resolve Hebei
Financing's crisis", financial institutions said in the letter,
seen by Reuters, that was sent to the province's Communist Party
secretary and governor.
Creditors urged the provincial government to ask the
custodian company, state-owned Hebei Construction & Investment
Group Co, to a provide credit guarantee to allow the
restructuring of Hebei Financing-related debt.
"If Hebei Construction can provide credit enhancement for
debt restructuring, we can delay debt payment for a year or two
to allow the Hebei government time to solve the crisis through
company restructuring," the letter said.
Last year, 11 trust companies that had sold a large amount
of Hebei Financing-backed wealth management products to more
than 1,000 retail investors, petitioned the province to act
before the crisis triggered a public panic.
When contacted by Reuters, the provincial government's press
department declined to comment on the letter. Attempts to
contact Hebei Financing were unsuccessful.
($1 = 6.6489 Chinese yuan renminbi)
