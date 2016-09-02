By Umesh Desai
| HONG KONG, Sept 2
HONG KONG, Sept 2 Chinese junk bond issuers, led
by real estate companies, have dived back into selling dollar
debt after a hiatus, locking in the lowest yields in Asia since
2013 and finding ready buyers in a global market where many
bonds offer negative interest rates.
Rather than using the funds for business expansion though,
debt bankers say most of the money is being used to either
payoff maturing U.S. dollar debt, or to refinance existing debt
at a lower cost.
"This has been the busiest August ever for Asian high-yield
issuers," said Haitham Ghattas, head of debt origination at Asia
Deutsche Bank in Singapore. "China real estate supply in
particular will be driven more by refinancing, as land bank
acquisitions have been more prudent and managing liabilities a
key focus."
China accounts for more than half of Asia's high-yield
dollar bond universe and property is the biggest contributor.
Bond dealers said they expected this trend to continue -
especially if the U.S. Federal Reserve delays an expected rate
rise until December. Many are looking to refinance more
expensive debt and buy up callable bonds issued in the booming
years of 2013/2014.
The rush of issuance reflects a sharp drop in yields. For
example, China Aoyuan 2018 bonds yielded 11.25 percent last year
and now trade at 4.5 percent.
The JACI index for China issuers, reflecting the
pricing of overall Chinese debt, has fallen this year to around
280 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries from 350 bps a year
ago. Its broad Asia index shows yields at their lowest since
2013.
"At these levels it would be inappropriate to call them
high-yielding bonds. A lot of the redemptions in the year to
date were not replaced by new bonds, so investors have a lot of
cash to be put to work," said Terence Chia, Credit Suisse head
of debt capital market syndicate in Hong Kong.
FALLING YIELDS
Yields have generally been falling globally as central banks
cut interest rates, some to negative, to fight weak inflation.
Fitch said the amount of sovereign debt with a negative yield
had grown to some $11.4 trillion as of August 2 from $9.9
trillion in April.
Thomson Reuters data shows that Chinese companies have
issued $1.8 billion in high-yield dollar bonds in the first
two-months of the July-September quarter, more than the $1.2
billion and $1.4 billion in the first two quarters of the year,
respectively.
They have issued $48.3 billion of overall dollar bonds in
the year to date, compared with $67.7 billion last year.
More Chinese dollar bonds are due to mature as well, with
scheduled redemptions set to jump to $24.8 billion next year
from $10.5 billion this year. This excludes callable bonds
maturing in subsequent years.
Dollar-bond issuance dried up earlier this year when Chinese
companies were worried that a weakening yuan would leave them
with a hefty debt-servicing burden.
Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union, which
roiled global financial markets, added to uncertainties.
The yuan and global markets have since steadied, giving
issuers more confidence.
"The ones that are coming offshore are mainly for
refinancing their offshore bonds. If they (U.S. Fed) don't hike
in September, more issuers will come out," said Annisa Lee,
Nomura's head of Asia ex-Japan flow credit desk analysis in Hong
Kong.
Refinancing can offer big savings for companies.
Xinyuan Real Estate, for example, sold a $300
million 2019 bond in August at a coupon of 8.125
percent, which could replace a 13.25 percent 2018 bond
callable next month.
The deal would allow the issuer to extend the maturity of
the debt by a year and reduce its interest cost by more than 5
percentage points annually.
Bankers expect Chinese property developers to keep coming to
the high-yield market.
"Chinese developers' profitability is under pressure as land
prices are increasing, so they are looking at various options
including offshore expansions. We expect this trend to continue.
Funding offshore projects using G3 bond proceeds gives
developers a natural hedge," said Moody's analyst Franco Leung
in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Neil Fullick)