BEIJING, March 14 China's local government
debt increased by a net 300 million yuan ($47.42 million) last
year, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday.
The growth was marginal compared with the overall stockpile
of Chinese local government debts, which stood at 10.7 trillion
yuan at the end of 2010.
Wen told reporters at the end of the annual parliament
session that China's local governments borrowed 2.1536 trillion
yuan in new debts, but paid back 2.1533 trillion yuan.
Wen added that local governments debts are under control and
the situation is safe as many projects can generate healthy cash
flows.
($1 = 6.3270 Chinese yuan)
