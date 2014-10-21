(Refiled to remove extraneous letters from headline)

SHANGHAI Oct 21 China's Ministry of Finance has circulated a draft document on how it might let local governments raise funds for projects under way, including allowing them to issue bonds to replace outstanding debt, people knowledgeable about the document said.

If such issuance is allowed, that could generate a massive expansion of the country's fledgling municipal bond market.

The draft comes after Beijing earlier this month cut access to the financing vehicles that localities had relied on for funds.

Two people with direct knowledge of the document told Reuters that the central government wants to precisely measure the amount local government debt currently outstanding, classify it, and assign responsibility for it to the appropriate government bodies.

The Ministry of Finance declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The draft is not yet policy but has been distributed to officials to seek their opinions. Formal rules are expected to be published in a few months, the people familiar with the document said.

The draft says local governments will be permitted to issue U.S. style-municipal bonds to replace existing debt, among other repayment channels. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)