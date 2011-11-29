Nov 29 China's mountain of local debt, which the central audit office has put at 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) at the end of 2010, has long worried investors that slower economic growth could trigger a wave of defaults and hit the banking sector.

So far, 16 local governments have published their 2010 local government debt reports to the public, namely Guangdong, Hainan, Beijing, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Hunan, Jilin, Chongqing, Guangxi, Ningxia, Gansu, Xinjiang, Liaoning, Shanxi and Inner Mongolia.

Their debt-to-GDP ratios range from 13 to 46 percent.

The state auditor required local governments earlier this year to do audits of their own indebtedness, but it is up to the governments whether they publish the results or not.

The following are details of some of the local governments' fiscal situation, according to local media and audit reports.

GUANGDONG

Despite the largest amount of debt among local governments that have so far published audit reports, Guangdong's debt-to-GDP ratio was a relatively low 16.5 percent, according to Xinhua news agency.

The southern province, known as a manufacturers' heartland of China, had a total debt of 750.296 billion yuan. Much of the debt was use to fund transportation and municipal construction as well as land purchasing, Xinhua said.

GANSU

The northwestern province's debt-to-income ratio stood above 141 percent at the end of 2010, highest among the provinces that have so far published audit reports, according to business magazine Caixin's website.

Its debt-to-GDP ratio was 34 percent, at the higher end of the ratio range for the local governments that have released their data.

HAINAN

The southern island province holds the highest debt-to-GDP ratio among the provinces that have announced their government debt figures, hovering above 45 percent for 2010, its audit report showed.

Its debt-to-income ratio stood at 93 percent, ranking it second after Gansu.

LIAONING

Roughly 85 percent of the funding platforms of Liaoning province in northeastern China missed their debt service payments in 2010, according to its audit report.

Also, 120 of the 184 local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) -- more than 65 percent -- operated at a loss last year.

JILIN, NINGXIA

The northeastern province of Jilin said its debt pile was at 303.3 billion yuan while the region of Ningxia said its total debt stood at 62.2 billion yuan. Both figures are equivalent to over 35 percent of their GDPs.

HUNAN

The province said it borrowed more than 289 billion yuan last year, accounting for two-thirds of its total outstanding debt, to fund city development and transportation projects.

INNER MONGOLIA

Eighteen out of the 101 counties in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region had a debt-to-income ratio above 100 percent, with the highest at 199 percent.

The region's overall debt-to-income ratio was at 92.4 percent, ranking among the national averages of those that have so far published audit reports.

The debt-to-GDP ratio was 24.26 percent.

($1 = 6.382 Chinese Yuan)