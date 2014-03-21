SHANGHAI, March 21 China's insurance regulator
has warned of risks in investment programmes marketed by
insurance asset management firms, an official newspaper reported
on Friday, as concerns grow over the health of domestic debt
markets and the broader impact on the economy.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) has
recently issued an internal notice warning of risks involving
so-called insurance investment programmes, off-balance debt
schemes issued by asset management firms of insurance firms to
raise money from insurers and other institutional investors to
invest in industrial projects, the Shanghai Securities News
said.
Some issuers are not properly backed up by their parent
firms, which are supposed to guarantee the payments if the
programmes face financial difficulties, among other problems, it
said.
"The CIRC is tightening supervision of the issuance of such
products," it quoted the notice issued to insurers and insurance
asset management companies as saying.
A run of disappointing data showing China's economy lost
steam at the start of 2014, and the country's first domestic
bond default and subsequent media reports of trouble at other
companies have added to pressure in its financial markets.
Concern is growing that underlying weakness in China's debt
markets could drag further on economic growth, especially the
off-balance sheet debt that may be funding dicey projects. The
People's Bank of China, the nation's central bank, has recently
ratcheted up efforts to crackdown on the so-called shadow
banking sector.
With slowing growth in the world's second- largest economy
hobbling China's equity market and its bond issuance market
battered by the central bank's tight liquidity stance, insurance
firms have increasingly tended to invest in insurance investment
programmes.
Last year, a total of 90 such programmes were launched,
raising a combined 287.76 billion yuan ($46 billion), with the
value equalling to the total of all such programmes launched in
the previous seven years, the Shanghai Securities News said.
Separately, the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), China's top economic planner, said that a survey by its
provincial offices found no payment risk of bonds issued under
its approval, the official China Securities Journal said.
Bonds worth a total of 100 billion yuan under the NDRC
management would mature this year and one-fifth of them had been
redeemed, the China Securities Journal quoted the planner as
saying at a meeting on Thursday.
"In line with a provincial survey, no risk to repay the
remaining part has been found," the newspaper quoted the planner
as telling participants at the meeting.
Under the complex regulatory structure governing China's
rapidly growing bond market, the NDRC approves applications from
non-listed and non-financial firms to issue "corporate bonds" of
one year and above.
The stock watchdog, the China Securities Regulatory
Commission, has authority to approve listed firms to issue
"company bonds" while the People's Bank of China manages the
"financing bills" market, a platform used by pre-qualified
institutions that can freely issue instruments with tenors
mostly between one and seven years without further approval.
($1 = 6.22 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)