* Draft document describes way to clear local government
debt
* Follows freeze on use of financing vehicles for
fundraising
* New rules would let muni bond issuance replace outstanding
debt
* Change could foster massive expansion of muni bond market
SHANGHAI, Oct 21 A draft document circulated by
China's Ministry of Finance on local government debt proposes
letting them issue bonds to replace borrowings taken through
opaque financing vehicles, according to people who have seen the
draft.
If such issuance were to be allowed, it could require a
massive expansion of the country's fledgling municipal bond
market.
Regulators are struggling to manage a massive $3 trillion
of outstanding local government debt, much of it raised by local
government financial vehicles (LGFVs) to finance infrastructure
and real estate projects.
This lending was originally encouraged by Beijing to
stimulate the economy and offset the impact of the 2008/2009
global financial crisis.
Earlier this month, Beijing cut local governments' ability
to use LGFVs for future fundraising, as these have been since
widely criticised for facilitating a rash of irresponsible
borrowing and investment that now is a drag on growth.
Two people with direct knowledge of the draft document told
Reuters that the central government wants to precisely measure
the amount of local government debt currently outstanding,
classify it, and assign responsibility for it to appropriate
government bodies.
The Ministry of Finance declined to comment when contacted
by Reuters on Tuesday.
The draft is not yet policy but has been distributed to
officials to seek opinions. Formal rules are expected to be
published in a few months, the people familiar with it said.
U.S.-STYLE MUNICIPAL BONDS
The draft says local governments will be permitted to issue
U.S. style-municipal bonds to replace existing debt, among other
repayment channels.
China's current quota for the muni bond market remains
extremely small at 109.2 billion yuan ($17.84 billion) for all
of 2014.
The Ministry of Finance said in the draft that it aims to
publish official rules on how to clear local government debt off
the books by the end of 2014, the people knowledgeable about it
said.
According to the people, the draft says local finance
bureaus must report their debt to the ministry before Jan. 1,
2015, together with estimates of their ability to repay and
their plans for doing so.
The draft proposes a grace period, during which time local
governments wills till permitted to use existing channels to
raise money to fund projects under construction. It is unclear
whether the grace period would constitute a delay in the plans
to close off the LGFV fundraising channel.
The draft says that after the deadline, local governments
can only raise funds via municipal bonds, according to the
sources.
