By Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, Oct 28 Just when investor fears over
plunging Chinese stocks appear to be calming down, the country's
frothy corporate bond market is stirring concerns it could be
the next domino to fall.
Investment funds have flowed rapidly into corporate bonds
since the stock market collapsed in June, triggering a surge of
debt issuance. Demand has compressed corporate and sovereign
bond spreads to their narrowest in four years - an oddity, when
industrial profits are falling and credit risks are rising.
While bond investors say corporate bond prices are not at
unreasonable levels, they are wary a sharp correction could be
sparked by a bond default from major state-owned companies or a
change in monetary policy.
"What concerns us is the narrowing credit spread between
corporate bonds and government bonds, despite shrinking
corporate profits," said Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets
economist at Commerzbank in Singapore. "In addition, we are also
worried about the rising leverage ratio in bond positions."
The People's Bank of China has also weighed in with Vice
Governor Yi Gang saying on Saturday the central bank is looking
into leverage levels in the debt market.
China's local governments and state-owned enterprises are
burdened with worryingly high levels of debt. Sinosteel last
week delayed interest payments to bondholders, deepening
concerns about potential bond defaults.
Local media also have highlighted rising leverage in
fixed-income structured products - an uncomfortable parallel
with the margin-fuelled equity meltdown this summer.
A vice president at a large fund in Hong Kong who deals with
Chinese debt called onshore corporate debt expensive, but noted
"tons of demand from mainland offshore institutions".
LEVERAGE AND SUPPLY
Different factors appear to be driving the high leverage in
China's two bond markets - the bigger interbank market and the
smaller exchange-traded corporate bond market - but analysts see
the smaller of the two as more of a concern for fixed income
investors.
Data suggests high trading volumes in the interbank bond
repurchase (repo) market - the main venue for bond-backed
borrowing - are linked to stock buying. Volumes jumped more than
60 percent in the second quarter but fell sharply in August as
the equity bubble deflated. The recovery in equity markets in
recent weeks has spurred a pick-up in interbank repo activity
again.
The picture is muddier in the exchange bond market, where
issuance is surging as companies take advantage of easier
regulations and investors seek the relative safety of bonds.
Repo volumes on the Shanghai exchange rose 15 percent in the
third quarter, up from a 10 percent rise in the second, even as
the stock market corrected. Meanwhile, net corporate debt
issuance hit a 17-month high of 327 billion yuan ($51.5 billion)
in September, up nearly 70 percent from January.
Demand has been so strong that some firms such as property
developer China Vanke sold a bond at 3.5 percent, 4
basis points below the yield of China Development Bank
bonds.
Investors say rising bond prices and rapidly rising supply
pose mounting risks, but see no reason for alarm yet.
"To a certain extent this is a case of new supply driving
demand, and there may be a limited lifespan," said a bond fund
manager at a buy side firm in Singapore. "But so far the new
issuers are pretty credible."
Still, given rich valuations, analysts caution that the
financial system could be severely affected if a major
state-owned enterprise fully defaults or a policy change causes
renewed capital outflows. Goldman Sachs estimates China's bond
market - government and corporate debt - at about $4.24 trillion
in 2014, the world's third largest.
"If a big SOE really defaults, then it's likely to reprice
the onshore bond market which is trading very tight right now
versus the offshore bond market," said Annisa Lee, regional head
of credit analysis at Nomura.
