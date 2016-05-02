(Repeats item first carried late on Friday)
* Local governments ramp up debt issuance via financing
vehicles
* Q1 issuance soars, March a monthly record, data shows
* Raises market concerns issuance could exacerbate debt
problems
* Comes as corporate defaults on the rise
By Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, April 29 With a nod from Beijing,
China's local governments have embarked on a massive new round
of off-balance sheet debt financing, underpinning a fragile pick
up in the economy but raising red flags on financial stability.
The increased borrowing for an economy already swimming in
debt adds to concerns about growing bubbles in certain major
asset classes, such as real estate and commodities, and a bond
market seeing a rise in corporate defaults.
Economists say increasing public sector investment - most of
it financed locally with debt - is behind improvements in
China's economy. First-quarter GDP rose at the weakest pace in
seven years, but other data suggested growth was picking up in
March.
"With new infrastructure projects effectively all funded by
debt and more consumer mortgages, the leverage problem and risks
on the financial sector are rising," Credit Suisse analysts
wrote in a research report.
Local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), which Chinese
cities use to circumvent official spending limits, raised at
least 538 billion yuan ($83 billion) in bonds in the first
quarter, up 178 percent from a year earlier and the highest
quarterly issuance since June 2014, Everbright Securities said,
quoting figures from privately held financial data provider
WIND.
Issuance in March alone was a monthly record of 287 billion
yuan ($44.3 billion).
China's planning agency, the National Development and Reform
Commission, declined to comment on the sharp rise in LGFV
issuance. Most of the LGFV debt in the first quarter was made up
of so-called enterprise bonds, which the NDRC oversees.
Beijing had been trying to move LGFV debt on to municipal
balance sheets via the 2014 creation of a municipal bond market.
But policymakers retreated from this in the middle of 2015,
easing borrowing restrictions as economic growth stumbled.
Consequently, LGFV issuance in the first quarter of 2016 was
nearly 60 percent as large as the municipal bond issuance meant
to replace it, up from just 37 percent in the fourth quarter of
2015, central clearinghouse and brokerage data shows.
"In the second half of last year, the government raised the
percentage of project financing that can be funded with debt,"
said Yang Zhao, chief China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong,
helping spark the flurry of LGFV deals.
"If they continue on, the debt-to-GDP ratio could actually
go up quite rapidly. I don't think the policy is sustainable,
and you'll see policymakers slow down the pace of (credit)
easing in a quarter or two."
Much of China's huge debt overhang from the global financial
crisis was generated by these same LGFVs which - in addition to
funding legitimate infrastructure - became infamous for building
ghost cities and roads-to-nowhere as local officials took
advantage of crisis level ultra-low borrowing rates.
This helped push China's debt-to-GDP ratio to more than 240
percent at the end of 2015, estimates from the Bank for
International Settlements show.
FLIGHT TO SAFETY
Despite the concerns flagged by analysts, LGFV bonds are
proving relatively attractive to investors as a rising number of
corporate defaults - including by some non-LGFV state firms with
weaker backing - undermines confidence in company debt.
Defaults have been on the rise this year, including in
industries, such as steel, that suffer from over capacity.
"Managers are increasingly concerned about corporate bond
credit quality and so they're getting back into government or
quasi-government debt," said a director at a foreign buy-side
money manager in Shanghai.
Yields on three-year AA-rated LGFV bonds, which in mid-2015
were higher than regular enterprise bonds, now trade 30 basis
points cheaper. Enterprise debt is a category of the market
mainly used by state affiliated borrowers.
"It's easier to raise money right now, after all LGFV bonds
are basically half government bonds," says Li Xiangdong at the
Qinhuangdao Development Investment Holding Group Co Ltd, an LGFV
owned by the coal port city of Qinhuangdao in China's struggling
Northeast. "Default risks are low."
ROADS TO NOWHERE?
The latest local government debt binge has raised funds for
a variety of projects from parking lots to renovations of
tourist attractions in obscure regions.
Most new issues posted in April on the website of China's
main bond clearinghouse funded pipelines, or water treatment
systems and, more worryingly, housing projects.
"There are some parts of the country where (housing)
inventories have come down enough for new construction to make
sense," Rosealea Yao of Gavekal Dragonomics wrote in a research
note.
"But there are also parts of China where inventories are
still rising - and construction is nonetheless picking up,
probably because of state-directed spending."
In southwestern Guizhou, one of China's poorest provinces,
Jinsha County Construction and Investment Co Ltd, an LGFV, sold
800 million yuan of seven-year bonds on April 27.
Among other projects, the funds will help finance a 1.2
billion yuan athletic culture park, including a hotel, shopping
street, and a 103,000 sq metres (1.1 mln sq feet) stadium and
gym complex - roughly twice the size of Europe's largest soccer
stadium that is home to Barcelona football club.
The bonds carry an AA rating, the third highest credit
rating, with the rater citing strong local government support as
part of its rationale, even though Jinsha County Construction's
ratio of operating income before line items over interest
payments due has fallen sharply. In 2012 it was 57 times
interest payments due and in 2014 it was less than two times.
Calls to the head of Jinsha County Construction finance
department went unanswered.
After the wave of LGFV deals, rising yields suggest some
investors are starting to grow cautious amid a broader selloff
in Chinese bonds. About $15 billion in debt issuance has been
delayed in April, including by several LGFVs.
(Additional reporting by Ina Zhou from IFR and the Shanghai
Newsroom:; Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Neil Fullick)