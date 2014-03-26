* Companies with elevated debt report lower credit caps,
higher rates
* High debt firms talk of more scrutiny, documentation
required
* Little change in funding conditions for profitable, less
indebted firms
* Bankers talk of risk reassessment in face of threat of
defaults
By Fayen Wong and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, March 26 Some of China's struggling
firms are finally getting the reception that regulators have
been hoping for -- a cold shoulder from banks in the form of
smaller and costlier loans.
Reuters has contacted over 80 companies with elevated debt
ratios or problems with overcapacity. Interviews with 15 that
agreed to discuss their funding showed that more discriminate
lending, long a missing ingredient of China's economic
transformation, has become a reality.
Up against a cooling Chinese economy and signs that
authorities will not step in every time a loan goes bad, banks
are becoming more hard-nosed and selective about whom they lend
to.
There are signs that even state-owned firms, in the past
fawned over by lenders for their government connections, have to
contend with higher rates, lower lending limits and more onerous
checks by banks.
"Interest rates are going up 10 percent for the entire
industry," said Wang Lei, a finance department manager at PKU
HealthCare Corp. "Obtaining loans is getting
difficult and expensive."
PKU HealthCare, which is controlled by Peking University and
makes bulk pharmaceuticals, has struggled to remain profitable.
Its debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization) ratio exceeded 60 at the end of September,
four times the average for listed Chinese companies from the
sector.
To be sure, several companies with strong balance sheets and
profits reported no significant changes in their funding
conditions.
That in itself is a welcome sign that banks are finally
differentiating between the strong and the weak, more aware that
they are on the hook for losses if businesses fail.
China's first-ever domestic bond default earlier this month
when solar equipment maker Chaori Solar missed its
payment and regulators refused to step in, drove that message
home.
"It was a wake-up call for lenders," said Christopher Lee,
managing director and the head of greater China corporate
ratings at Standard & Poor's. "There is no such thing as a
risk-free investment."
That marks a painful, but necessary shift for the world's
second biggest economy to fulfill Beijing's ambition to cut
wasteful investment and secure more balanced long-term growth.
For household goods maker Elec-Tech International Co Ltd
, less credit is the new reality. Its bank cut its
borrowing limit by 500 million yuan ($80.79 million) to no more
than 2.5 billion yuan this year, said Zhang, an official at
Elec-Tech's securities department.
"Last year, the bank gave us a discount on our interest
rates. This year, we probably won't get any discount," Zhang who
declined to give his full name said. "It feels like banks are
not lending and their checks are becoming more rigorous."
"STRATOSPHERIC DEBT LEVELS"
Some gauges of China's corporate debt are already flashing
red.
Non-financial firms' debt jumped to 134 percent of China's
GDP in 2012 from 103 percent in 2007, according to Standard &
Poor's.
It predicted China's corporate debt will reach
"stratospheric levels" and become the world's largest,
overtaking the United States this year or next.
Fearing a wave of defaults as China's economy cools after
decades of rapid growth, regulators in the past two years told
banks to cut off financing to sectors plagued by excess capacity
such as steel and cement.
Experts say banks were at first slow to respond, but in the
past few months, banks have started turning down credit taps.
"We have become more prudent in issuing loans," said a
spokesman for Bank of Ningbo.
He added that the bank has intensified communication with
companies in troubled sectors or borrowers deep in debt.
"Under normal circumstances, we would review company loans
every quarter or every six months, but for the sensitive cases,
we will step up channel checks and work closely with the
companies."
Another manager at a regional Chinese bank said it was
overhauling its lending in cities identified as high-risk, such
as Urdos and Wenzhou.
Located in Inner Mongolia, Urdos is infamous for its
clusters of empty apartment blocks that pessimists say is an
emblem of China's housing bubble. Wenzhou, is China's
entrepreneurial hotbed that recently lost its shine after local
property boom went bust.
THE BANK'S PROBLEM
Companies spurned by banks find a way around it. At a cost.
A listed supplier of building materials in southwestern
China that declined to be identified said banks blacklisted it
after two years of losses.
The firm, which is undergoing restructuring, borrowed 10
million yuan in the underground market at an annual rate of
about 15 percent this year.
And as companies bend the rules, risks shift outside the
banking system into the universe of networks of seemingly
unrelated firms connected by murky financial deals.
For example, trade loans subsidised by the government to
help selected sectors are quietly re-directed by companies to
other unrelated businesses, firms say. New financing methods
also emerge as easy credit dries up.
The latest plan hatched by a cash-strapped aluminum end-user
involves having banks buy the metal and re-selling it
to firms who pay out monthly loan plus interest.
Others such as Xiamen C&D Inc, an import and
export firm, are directly cashing in on firms' thirst for funds.
Xiamen C&D, which borrows at less than 6 percent per year is
offering loans of several hundred thousand yuan to smaller firms
at 7-8 percent, said Lin Mao, the secretary of Xiamen's board of
directors.
For larger companies, typical loans amount to 20-30 million
yuan, and are 90 percent insured by Chinese insurers, he said.
Banks grow more aware of the risks. But rather than pull the
plug on teetering firms, some bankers say they prefer a slow
exit to keep them afloat for as long as possible to claw back
their loans.
"Few banks are able to retreat completely even if they
should," said a banker at another regional Chinese bank who
declined to be named.
($1 = 6.1888 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Polly Yam in Hong Kong and Beijing
newsroom; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)