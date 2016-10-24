BEIJING Oct 24 China's banking regulator plans
to allow local governments to set up more asset management
companies (AMCs) as part of a broader effort to manage corporate
debt and reduce the growing volume of troubled bank loans that
pose a risk to the economy.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is relaxing
rules that only allow one local AMC per province, three sources
told Reuters.
The new measures are also expected to lift restrictions on
how the local asset managers deal with the debt they acquire.
They can now sell non-performing assets to other companies and
there are now no geographical restrictions on the buyer, the
sources said.
The CBRC could not be reached for comment.
The news was reported earlier by local media.
When considering whether to set up a local AMC, a provincial
government should consider the volume of soured debt and the
pressure to handle such loans, said the CBRC, according to the
sources.
China is turning to a widening array of schemes to manage
its worsening debt situation. The State Council earlier this
month introduced guidelines aimed at lessening corporate
leverage through the introduction of debt-to-equity swaps and
increased use of debt securitization.
The latest steps come as a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy has raised worries among policy makers
and analysts that the country's heavily-indebted corporate
sector will struggle to deleverage.
"CBRC loosened these restrictions because they need a
platform to follow through new policies such as the
debt-to-equity swap," said one source.
Banking regulators are under added pressure as troubled
lending continues to mount. The total volume of non-performing
loans (NPLs) at Chinese commercial banks reached 1.44 trillion
yuan ($217 billion) at the end of June, the highest in 11 years,
according to CBRC data. Special mention loans, or credit that
may sour quickly, amounted to 3.32 trillion yuan for the same
period.
The mood at a recent quarterly analysis meeting convened by
the CBRC wasn't optimistic, one source said.
There are currently 28 local AMCs in China.
(Reporting by Chen Yang and Matthew Miller; Writing by Engen
Tham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)