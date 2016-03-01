SHANGHAI, March 1 The Shanghai Stock Exchange has asked more than 30 securities firms to curtail junk bond underwriting because of rising defaults, the state-owned Securities Times paper reported on Tuesday.

Exchange officials also said that sub-AA rated bonds, property bonds, industries with overcapacity, and local government investment vehicles accounted for too high a percentage of debt on the exchange, the paper reported.

Recent Reuters analyses of Shanghai Exchange data found that of the 57 firms posting bond listing announcements in Shanghai in October, close to half were local-government-owned project or infrastructure investment firms.

Moreover, of 58 private placement bonds listed in Shanghai in November, 48 were real estate, energy, steel or local government construction and investment firms - all indebted sectors partly locked out of public lending markets and key clients of the murky shadow banking system. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)