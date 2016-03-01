SHANGHAI, March 1 The Shanghai Stock Exchange
has asked more than 30 securities firms to curtail junk bond
underwriting because of rising defaults, the state-owned
Securities Times paper reported on Tuesday.
Exchange officials also said that sub-AA rated bonds,
property bonds, industries with overcapacity, and local
government investment vehicles accounted for too high a
percentage of debt on the exchange, the paper reported.
Recent Reuters analyses of Shanghai Exchange data found that
of the 57 firms posting bond listing announcements in Shanghai
in October, close to half were local-government-owned project or
infrastructure investment firms.
Moreover, of 58 private placement bonds listed in Shanghai
in November, 48 were real estate, energy, steel or local
government construction and investment firms - all indebted
sectors partly locked out of public lending markets and key
clients of the murky shadow banking system.
