SHANGHAI May 15 Chinese policymakers have
ordered banks to keep lending to local government projects under
construction, in a sign of concern that a crackdown on shadow
financing has reduced muncipalities' spending and is hurting the
economy.
Financial institutions which signed legally binding
contracts before the end of 2014 to loan to money to
construction projects backed by local government financing
vehicles (LGFVs) must not stop lending or reduce the loan size,
a document posted on the State Council website Friday said.
"It is necessary to support the financing needs of LGFV
projects under construction and ensure an orderly continuation,"
the regulators said in the document.
"This will help meet reasonable funding demand of the real
economy, as well as effectively prevent and resolve fiscal and
financial risk."
The notice was jointly issued by the Ministry of Finance,
the central bank and the banking industry watchdog.
While the government supports companies using a
Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model to obtain additional
funding for such projects, local government finance departments
can also use cash to support them, the document said.
Last year, Beijing began a crackdown on rapidly rising
off-balance sheet fund-raising by local governments through
so-called local government financing vehicles.
Instead, it has moved to expand the nation's nascent
official muncipal bond market as a way to impose market
discipline and control spending.
But the move appears to be creating problems in a slowing
economy, as it raises the risk that some LGFV projects could be
abandoned.
Some private funds are wary of becoming involved in them,
with or without PPP financing model, local analysts have said.
The potential bankruptcy of a large number of projects could
also cause serious problems for China's fiscal stance and
financial system, analysts say.
LGFV projects involving agricultural irrigation, cheap
housing, urban subways must be given special support, among
other supportive steps, the regulators said.
Beijing is struggling to rein in local government debt,
estimated at around $3 trillion, without driving a slowing
economy deeper into peril.
Local governments rushed to finance infrastructure and real
estate projects, especially after the 2008/09 global financial
crisis, in efforts to stimulate economic growth.
