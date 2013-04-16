(Corrects April 12 story to show that NAO estimate in paragraph
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, April 12 Fitch Ratings' estimate of
China's local government debt is vastly more pessimistic than
other analyses, but recent statements from government officials
suggest that even Fitch may be too optimistic.
The agency, which downgraded the country's sovereign credit
rating this week, puts China's overall sovereign debt at 74
percent of GDP by the end of 2012, of which 49 percent is
central government and 25 percent is local.
Dealing with the systemic risk posed by local government
debt is seen as one of the key priorities for the administration
of China's new president, Xi Jinping.
Fears about local debt first arose in the aftermath of
Beijing's 4 trillion yuan stimulus package unleashed at the
height of the global crisis in 2008.
Recent data indicates that, after stabilizing in 2011, local
debt surged again last year as policymakers launched a new wave
of infrastructure spending to stabilize the world's No.2 economy
amid its slowest growth in 13 years.
Fitch's debt-to-GDP tally is far greater than Standard
Chartered's estimate of 50 percent for combined central and
local debt. Beijing-based macroeconomic consultancy
GaveKal-Dragonomics puts the combined figure at 49 percent,
while Barclays says 62 percent. (GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ram37t)
In fact, even Fitch's relatively pessimistic estimate may
be too rosy.
A former finance minister, Xiang Huaicheng, said at a forum
last week that local debt may total as much 20 trillion yuan.
That's well ahead of Fitch's estimate of 12.85 trillion yuan.
But other official estimates have concluded that the local
debt pile is smaller than Fitch's calculation.
The head of China's National Audit Office (NAO), which
published a detailed survey of local debt in 2011, recently
estimated current local and central government debt outstanding
at 15 to 18 trillion yuan -- equal to 29 to 35 percent of GDP --
by the end of 2012.
Subtracting out the 8.27 trillion yuan in central government
bonds oustanding, that implies NAO estimates local debt at
between 6.73 trillion and 9.7 trillion yuan.
But such a figure appears improbably low, since it would
imply that local debt has declined drastically in the last two
years. The NAO's widely-cited 2011 report estimated local debt
at 10.7 trillion yuan by end-2010.
It also implies that NAO's estimate does not include various
central government contingent liabilities that other analysts
consider, including debt incurred by the Ministry of Railways
and policy banks such as China Development Bank.
OPAQUE CLASSIFICATION
Fitch's calculation of China's total non-financial debt is
broadly in line with other analysts at 198 percent of GDP. The
disagreement arises from the lack of clarity over how large
swathes of Chinese debt should be classified.
China's budget law forbids local governments from taking on
debt directly, but localities have borrowed trillions through
special-purpose vehicles known as local-government financing
vehicles (LGFV).
But it's no simple matter to determine whether a particular
entity is an LGFV whose borrowing should count as local
government debt, or a state-owned enterprise operating as a
commercial business, in which case its liabilities should count
as corporate debt.
"The classification of lending between corporate and (local
government) sectors has been opaque. Lack of transparency over
the indebtedness of LGs is a shortcoming for China relative to
peers," Fitch said in its statement accompanying the downgrade.
Classification has become even trickier since 2011, when
China's banking regulator created a blacklist of LGFVs to which
banks were discouraged from lending. In response, many LGFVs
took steps to disguise their role as instruments of fiscal
policy.
In a recent research note, Stephen Green, head of Greater
China research for Standard Chartered in Hong Kong, described a
meeting with a manager at an LGFV in a second-tier city that was
building a metro line.
"We asked how they got a bank loan, given that they were
primarily engaged in a public infrastructure project. To this,
the indignant finance manager replied that they were not an
LGIV," Green wrote, using an alternate acronym for LGFV.
"The consequence is that some of the 'corporate' leverage we
estimate above should probably be moved to the government's
balance sheet. But we have no idea how much," Green wrote.
In reality, the scale of local government debt may not
simply be unknown, but also unknowable, at least at the moment.
Official statements over the last year suggest that even the
government itself hasn't yet decided which debt it will treat as
sovereign obligations in the event that an LGFV lacks the
ability to service its own debt.
Indeed, regulators are still engaged in the process of
classifying local debt based on the types of projects that such
debt was used to finance.
That means some banks and bond investors who believe that
the LGFV debt they own carries an implicit government guarantee
could eventually be proven wrong.
