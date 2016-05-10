* China SOE debt has risen to 115 pct of GDP
By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, May 10 Debt owed by China's
state-owned enterprises (SOE) is higher than in any other rated
nation and failure to curb risks from these liabilities would
curb growth, lower credit availability and ultimately lead to
state support, Moody's said on Tuesday.
In a report, the credit rating agencies said SOE liabilities
stood at 115 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), far
exceeding levels seen in countries such as Japan and South Korea
where the state sector also plays a significant role.
China's SOE debt to GDP has risen from 100 percent in 2012
and represents the lion's share of China's total debt to GDP of
280 percent.
In Japan, SOE debt stands at 31 percent of GDP and in South
Korea the ratio is 28.9 percent.
"Large and rising SOE liabilities - at a time when
profitability is falling - could strain bank balance sheets,
potentially necessitating support from the government," the
agency said in a report.
Bringing down the leverage of the most indebted listed SOEs
would require an equity injection of 2.7 trillion yuan ($414.4
billion), Moody's estimated in the report. Including the
non-listed SOEs, the required capital injection was equivalent
to 20 percent to 25 percent of GDP, it said.
Mergers in the sector were also to be expected, the agency
said.
Moody's added that a planned debt-for-equity swap programme
aimed at helping reduce the debt overhang in the sector could
actually transfer risk from the corporate sector to the banking
sector and would not be able to prevent a full-blown financial
crisis.
"The swaps would not address issues of economy-wide
financial stress and falling returns on assets," said Moody's,
which lowered in March the outlook on China's Aa3 rating to
negative from stable blaming uncertainty around reforms, rising
debt and falling reserves.
Reforms to the SOE sector are critical to checking the rise
in contingent liabilities, Moody's said.
Rising leverage and shrinking profit in the SOE sector would
lead to a further rise in non-performing loans, which, if
substantial and protracted, could also require equity injections
for the banks, it said.
($1 = 6.5161 Chinese yuan)
