SHANGHAI Aug 18 The Shanghai city government is
weighing an issue of up to 5 billion yuan ($750 million) of
municipal debt in its free trade zone, according to a notice on
the zone's website, kickstarting a long-anticipated offshore
renminbi bond market there.
Media have previously reported that Shanghai was exploring
the possibility of such an issue in early August, following the
release of the city's latest five-year plan.
The amount issued is likely to range from three to five
billion yuan initially, the statement said. The launch of the
offering will mark the opening of an offshore renminbi bond
market in the free trade zone (FTZ).
Shanghai Clearing House, one of the three central securities
depositories in China, held a conference in London in late April
to promote the FTZ renminbi bond market.
The free trade zone bond market offers foreign investors the
option to open settlement accounts via an international or
domestic central securities depository.
This frees them from having to deal with Chinese clearing
houses, as is the case for foreigners investing in regular
onshore bonds outside the free trade zone.
($1=6.6319 Chinese yuan)
