BEIJING, Sept 24 China's Guangdong province has
been given finance ministry approval to issue an additional 13
billion yuan ($2.04 billion) of municipal bonds this year, the
state-backed Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday, citing an
announcement made at a policy meeting.
The capital raised from the latest batch of bond issuance is
expected to be invested in road and water projects, Xinhua
quoted Zeng Zhiquan, director of Guangdong's department of
finance as saying at a Sept. 23 meeting.
Earlier this year, the province's standing committee
approved the issuance of 20.3 billion yuan of muni bonds for
investment in infrastructure projects and underdeveloped areas.
Beijing revamped its bond market in 2014, allowing local
governments to issue such bonds directly. It followed it up by
launching a massive local debt swap that exchanged expensive
local government financing vehicle (LGFV) debt for the new
municipal bonds.
