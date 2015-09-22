BEIJING, Sept 22 China's central bank will allow
HSBC Holdings plc and Bank of China (HK) to issue
yuan-denominated bonds in China's interbank market, it said in a
statement on Tuesday, the first time offshore commercial banks
have been permitted to issue local-currency debt in the domestic
market.
HSBC will be allowed to issue 1 billion yuan ($156.86
million) of bonds, while the Hong Kong branch of Bank of China
will be permitted to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) of
debt, according to the statement.
In 2005, the IFC launched a Panda bond issue in the Chinese
domestic market worth 1.13 billion yuan ($177.25 million),
becoming the first foreign issuer in the domestic market along
with the Asian Development Bank.
($1 = 6.3750 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)