BEIJING, Sept 22 HSBC Holdings plc
and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd became the
first offshore commercial banks on Tuesday to get approval from
China's central bank to issue yuan-denominated bonds in China's
$6 trillion domestic interbank bond market
HSBC was approved to issue 1 billion yuan ($156.86 million)
of Panda bonds, while the Hong Kong branch of Bank of
China Ltd was permitted to issue 10 billion
yuan ($1.57 billion) in debt, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
said in a statement released late on Tuesday.
Marking its landmark decision, the central bank said the
change will "broaden the yuan-denominated financing channels for
international commercial banks, promote the opening up of
China's bond market and push forward renminbi
internationalization".
PBOC said in June that Beijing would encourage overseas
entities to issue yuan-denominated bonds in the onshore market
and allow more categories of foreign institutions to enter its
interbank bond market with increasing investment
quotas.
China also aims to complete the development of the first
phase of the China International Payment System by the end of
this year to facilitate trade settlement and investment
denominated in the yuan.
In 2005, the International Finance Corp, the private sector
arm of the World Bank Group, became the first foreign issuer in
China's domestic interbank bond market, selling 10-year Panda
bonds worth 1.13 billion yuan ($177.25 million). The
Asian Development Bank launched its debut yuan bonds later.
($1 = 6.3750 Chinese yuan renminbi)
