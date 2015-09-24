(Corrects name of Bank of China entity in first and second paragraphs)

BEIJING, Sept 22 China's central bank will allow HSBC Holdings plc and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd to issue yuan-denominated bonds in China's interbank market, it said in a statement on Tuesday, the first time offshore commercial banks have been permitted to issue local-currency debt in the domestic market.

HSBC will be allowed to issue 1 billion yuan ($156.86 million) of bonds, while Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd will be permitted to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) of debt, according to the statement.

In 2005, the IFC launched a Panda bond issue in the Chinese domestic market worth 1.13 billion yuan ($177.25 million), becoming the first foreign issuer in the domestic market along with the Asian Development Bank.

