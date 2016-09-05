* Government seemed unified earlier this year in allowing
defaults
* That message has become less clear as year progressed
* Default risk premiums are now smallest since 2009
* Changing sentiment swings markets one way, then the other
* Heightens concerns about financial instability
By Nathaniel Taplin and Umesh Desai
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 6 When several large
state-owned companies in China unexpectedly defaulted on their
debts earlier this year, the government seemed determined to
send a clear and unified message: it was time to get rid of
zombie companies.
But since then, China's signals have become increasingly
contradictory and as a result bond market pricing suggests
investors see the smallest chance in seven years that many firms
will be allowed to go bankrupt.
Slimming down the bloated state sector, including allowing
so-called zombie companies to go under, is critical to making
the economy more efficient and allowing the private sector to
thrive.
But the back and forth by Chinese authorities as they weigh
the risks of just how hard to be on effectively insolvent
companies confuses investors and threatens financial instability
in debt markets.
"It's the tension between short-term stabilisation and
long-term restructuring," said Nicholas Zhu, a senior analyst
covering local government debt at the ratings agency Moody's.
"The direction is clear, but it's a question of whether the
implementation will be soon enough for investors to have
confidence."
China's bond markets have worked for years on the assumption
that the government would not allow a default. Issuers were
effectively guaranteed by the state.
Since 2014 though, Beijing has been cautiously trying to
change that perception by allowing some issuers to default. It
also plans to introduce more market tools for managing debt,
including credit default swaps, debt securitisation and a
mechanism for swapping debt for equity.
But for every step forward towards a harder stance, there
seems to be a step back as policymakers worry cascading
state-owned company defaults could undermine investment already
at a 16-year-low or threaten financial stability.
So far in 2016, there have been a record of at least 29
defaults, but so far few companies have been allowed to fail.
CHANGING MESSAGE
In April, the message seemed clear.
A joint statement from the central bank, the banking,
securities and insurance regulators on April 21 urged financial
institutions to "resolutely withdraw and compress" financing for
long-term money-losing firms in legacy industries, a reference
primarily to struggling coal and steel firms.
In the 10 days following the statement, short-term bond
yields spiked by over 30 basis points as investors priced in a
greater risk of defaults, adding to a selloff already underway
after several prominent state-owned firms had missed debt
payments in the weeks beforehand. Fearing a rout, the central
bank injected cash to steady the market.
But from late June, bonds started to rally again, partly as
foreign cash flowed in seeking China's relatively higher yields
but also as government signals changed, a shift that became more
pronounced in August.
The National Business Daily reported early that month that
the China Banking Regulatory Commission had asked banks not to
"casually" cut off lending to firms and instead extend
maturities or relend when possible.
The report was quickly followed by news that the provincial
banking regulator in Shanxi province would permit seven large
provincially owned coal firms to roll over their short-term
debt.
And in late August, online financial magazine Caixin
reported that state-run Bohai Steel Group - struggling with
close to $30 billion in debt - would have access to low-interest
finance from a special Tianjin government bailout fund to aid in
its restructuring. Recent statements from the main agencies
responsible for economic planning and managing state assets have
also taken a more lenient stance on managing debt.
The change of tone between April and August helped fuel the
bond rally, leaving the risk premium of one-year AA rated
commercial debt over Chinese treasuries, a measure of the
expected risk of default, at its narrowest since 2009.
The spread had nearly doubled in April to 180 basis points
when investors thought the government was signalling a readiness
to let more companies fail.
"First it's 'Get rid of the zombie companies, OK let's go,'
and once you go on, you run into some difficulties, then some
more practical considerations get into the discussion. And then
when that practical discussion or consideration gets under way,
there will be another round of pushback to continue to
restructure," Moody's Zhu said.
MARKET RISK
Underlining the concerns about market stability, the central
bank intervened in money markets last week, worried that lenders
were too dependent on short-term funds to finance bond
positions. Following the intervention, money market rates
spiked.
Afterwards, Moody's Investor Services warned small and
mid-tier lenders' reliance on interbank funding represented a
systemic risk to the banking system.
"The recent rally in bonds fuelled by leverage on the back
of stable short-end funding raise concerns about potential asset
bubble risks," OCBC bank analysts said in a market note.
Some analysts say similarly mixed policy signals also affect
the municipal bond market. The full extent of the central
government's support for a province in the event of a real debt
crisis is unclear, but the bonds of stronger and weaker regions
still trade in a tight range, suggesting little difference in
the perception of risk.
Bonds of the highly indebted rust-belt province of Liaoning,
whose economy is contracting, yield just 30 basis points above
the relatively well-off Beijing provincial debt.
And like corporate bonds, the market is vulnerable to
changing signals.
"So if there are one or two stories about some local issues,
etc., then you may see a market correction," said Frances
Cheung, head of rates strategy Asia ex-Japan at Societe Generale
in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin in SHANGHAI and Umesh Desai in
HONG KONG; Editing by Neil Fullick)