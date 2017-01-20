BEIJING Jan 20 State-owned China Railway
Materials Co has reached a debt restructuring agreement with
banks and bond holders, marking the first private placement bond
restructuring in China's stressed corporate debt market.
Creditors agreed to cut the interest rate on China Railway
Materials' 10 billion yuan ($1.46 billion) private placement
bonds and 17.8 billion yuan bank loans by total 70 percent on
average and keep an option of conducting debt-for-equity swaps,
according to the restructuring agreement released on Thursday.
While China Railway Materials needs to repay 15 percent of
bond principal in 2017, creditors agreed to extend repayment
period on some of its bonds by two years, it said.
The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC), the shareholder and supervisor of the
central government-owned companies, called the debt
restructuring plan "a successful showcase" of market-driven
debt-for-equity swaps and corporate leverage reduction.
"China Railway Materials' private placement bond
restructuring was the first in China," Meng Jianmin, deputy
director of SASAC was quoted as saying in an online company
statement.
"It has an significant impact on protecting the healthy
development of the bond market," he said.
China's corporate debt has climbed to 169 percent of GDP and
international institutions have repeatedly urged Beijing to act
quickly to tackle the problem in order to avoid a financial
crisis.
Last April, China Railway Materials became the first
enterprise owned by the central government to request a
suspension in trading of its debt due to repayment problems.
China's corporate bond market has seen a wave of defaults at
state firms struggling with high debt obligations over the past
two years, while a domestic ratings agency said the risk of bond
defaults this year is even greater.
As part of the restructuring plan, China Great Wall Asset
Management Co, one of China's biggest state-owned distressed
debt managers, agreed to purchase some of China Railway
Materials' private placement bonds and then convert them into
equity in the company, Great Wall said in a press release.
The deal was the first debt-for-equity swap announced by a
distressed debt manager since China's policymakers re-launched
the scheme in October last year to ease the borrowing overhang
of struggling firms, according to Great Wall.
Great Wall will also provide an additional 10 billion yuan
for China Railway Materials' asset restructuring, it said.
For China Railway Materials' bank borrowings, lenders have
agreed to rollover 70 percent of its 17.8 billion yuan loans by
five years with the option to conduct debt-for-equity swaps.
China Railway Materials needs to repay the remaining 30
percent of loan principal within two years, according to the
agreement.
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the
country's third-biggest state bank, was the chair of the
creditors' committee.
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co was the lead
underwriter of China Railway Materials' private placement bonds.
($1 = 6.8672 Chinese yuan renminbi)
