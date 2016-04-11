SHANGHAI, April 11 State-owned China Railway
Materials Co Ltd said on Monday it had sought suspension of
trade in 16.8 billion yuan ($2.60 billion) worth of its debt
instruments, as the company struggles to make payments.
China Railway Materials Company is the first central
government-owned enterprise that has suspended debt instrument
trading because of repayment problems.
"In recent years, the company's business has been shrinking
continuously, while operating performance has been sliding,"
China Railway Materials said in a statement published on the
website of the interbank market operator, China Foreign Exchange
Trade System.
China's debt market has witnessed an increasing number of
defaults over the past year as the economy slows.
The company said that it was currently discussing major
issues regarding company restructuring and debt payment, and
wished to halt trading in its debt instruments to protect
investors.
China Railway Materials Co has nine debt instruments
outstanding, with one due to mature on May 17.
($1 = 6.4616 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric
Meijer)