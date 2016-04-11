* First centrally administered state-owned firm to request
trading halt of its debt
* Firm cites sliding operating performance
* Initial market reaction muted
SHANGHAI, April 11 State-owned China Railway
Materials Co Ltd said on Monday it has sought to suspend trade
in 16.8 billion yuan ($2.60 billion) worth of its debt
instruments as the company struggles to make payments.
The company is the first enterprise owned by the central
government to request a suspension in trading of its debt due to
repayment problems. It is not, however, the first centrally
state-owned enterprise (SOE) to encounter repayment
difficulties.
Initial market reaction to the announcement on Monday was
limited, with money market yields and spreads largely stable.
China's debt market has witnessed an increasing number of
defaults over the past year as the economy slows.
In China a distinction is drawn between companies owned by
the central government and those in the hands of local
governments, with many analysts believing centrally owned SOEs
have stronger implicit backing of the government and are
therefore less likely to default.
But the Communist government has been allowing some
state-backed firms to miss payments at a time when it is trying
to shrink and reform the state sector and draw down a mountain
of debt.
The debt instruments that China Railway Materials
highlighted include short-term commercial paper, medium-term
notes and private placement debts - bond types which have all
experienced previous defaults by other companies.
China Railway Materials cited ongoing business difficulties
as the reason for payment difficulties.
"In recent years, the company's business has been shrinking
continuously, while operating performance has been sliding," it
said in a statement published on the website of the interbank
market operator, China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
Zheng Lianghai, an analyst at Dongxing Securities, said
China Railway Materials' case shows China's debt problem is
getting bigger and spreading from private firms to the state
sector.
"We're seeing an escalation of the debt problems," Zheng
said. "But so far, the problem is still sporadic, rather than
widespread, and is limited to mainly industries suffering from
overcapacity and cyclical weakness."
According to Zheng, China Railway Materials has a total debt
of over 34 billion yuan, including both bonds and bond lending,
and it was possible that the company could address repayment
issues through the government's debt-to-equity swap schemes.
China Railway Materials said that it was discussing major
issues regarding company restructuring and debt payment, and
wished to halt trading in its debt instruments to protect
investors.
It said it has nine debt instruments outstanding, with one
due to mature on May 17.
In October, centrally owned Sinosteel Corp Ltd
delayed a payment on one of its bonds maturing in 2017 and asked
bondholders not to exercise a put option for early redemption
. It has since repeatedly extended the formal
registration period for investors to exercise their put, but
analysts are divided on whether the matter constitutes a formal
default.
Earlier this month, China's top economic planning agency
ordered issuers of so-called enterprise bonds and their
underwriters to assess the risks of default and report back to
the government in a nationwide campaign to limit systemic
financial risk, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Enterprise bonds, like Sinosteel's 2017 debt, are typically
issued by large state-owned enterprises, and have yet to
experience a formal default aside from the matter with Sinosteel
which remains unresolved.
In April 2014, unlisted Baoding Tianwei Group Co Ltd
became the first Chinese state-owned firm to
formally default in China's onshore bond markets.
