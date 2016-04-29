SHANGHAI, April 29 China Chengtong Holdings
Group Ltd, a state-owned transportation firm, will take control
of China Railway Material Group Co Ltd and
restructure its debt, the State Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission said on its website on Friday.
One of China Railway Material's subsidiaries requested a
trading suspension of its bonds earlier in April due to
repayment difficulties, making it the first centrally
administered state-owned enterprise to do so.
Trading was later resumed, according to a notice from
China's interbank market operator on Monday.
China Chengtong will lead a reorganization of China Railway
Material's leadership and business, and ensure the business runs
smoothly, the commission said.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)