SHANGHAI, July 25 Consecutive defaults by
Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd and the passive stance of the
company and the local government may damage the credit market in
Liaoning province, online financial magazine Caixin said on
Monday, citing a report by China Chengxin Credit Rating.
The troubles of Dongbei Special Steel, whose original
default in March helped trigger a broad-based Chinese bond
market sell-off in April, have sparked a rare public battle in
China between creditors, a local government and a state-owned
company even as concerns mount about growing debt levels in the
economy.
Bondholders have targeted the Liaoning provincial
government, which owns the firm, and China Development Bank, a
primary underwriter of Dongbei's debt.
Caixin said that Chengxin warned of rising refinancing risks
for borrowers in Liaoning province, a struggling industrial
region in China's northeast, if investors begin to avoid debt
instruments related to the region and associated trades.
Unlike in the West, Chinese ratings firms routinely cite
local government support as a main factor in their ratings
rationale, which analysts say reflects the reality that until
very recently few firms were allowed to fail.
In recent months, however. key policymakers including the
central bank have begun sending much tougher signals on
refinancing for "zombie" enterprises in troubled steel and
legacy industrial regions like Liaoning.
A recent Reuters analysis of central bank data showed that
legacy industrial provinces including Liaoning were increasingly
dependent on high-interest "shadow banking" loans as traditional
lenders including banks and bond investors have adjusted to the
new policy stance and rising risks.
China's ratings agencies also appear to be adjusting to the
new credit environment. Domestic ratings agencies downgraded a
record 40 credits in June, according to international ratings
agency Fitch.
Nonetheless, the share of outstanding domestic bonds rated A
or below was only 0.2 percent in June according to Fitch,
implying that many risky bonds are likely still rated higher
than they ought to be.
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)