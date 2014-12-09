* China bond clearing house excludes low quality debt from repo business

* Analysts reckon change locks 500 bln yuan of bonds out of repo trade

* CDB bond yields spike, before clearer's statement calms market

* Measures follows through on wider crack down on low quality debt (Releads, adds clearing firm denies major impact on markets)

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Dec 9 Yields on benchmark China Development Bank bond yields ended a few basis points lower on Tuesday, having risen by 30 basis points at the open after investors were alarmed by new corporate bond market restrictions announced the previous evening.

The China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) surprised traders when it clamped down on the corporate bond market late on Monday, tightening rules to disqualify higher risk bonds from being used as collateral for bond repurchase agreements.

The CSDC said that, with immediate effect, corporate bonds with a AAA credit rating and corporate bonds issued by firms with a rating of AA or above could be used.

Analysts estimated that the change would exclude some 500 billion yuan ($81 billion) worth of corporate bonds.

The clearing house, which currently has more than 1 trillion yuan's worth of corporate bonds in deposit, said it could take further measures to reduce corporate bonds being used as collateral for repo trading if related risks mount.

The benchmark government bond future contract also reacted to the change, with prices sliding over 1 percent in morning trade.

Price made a full recovery later following a fresh CSDC statement quoting an unnamed official denying that the restrictions would have any major impact on Chinese markets.

Playing down the likely impact, the official noted that last week net related corporate bond collateral used for repurchase trade increased by only 5 billion yuan.

The official did not expect any reaction in the stock market either.

"As the bond and stock markets are relatively separated, the stock market should see no major impact as well," the official was quoted as saying in the statement issued on the clearing house's website www.chinaclear.cn.

Regardless of the reassurances, China Development Bank cited surging yields as it announced the cancellation of a planned 4 billion yuan offering of onshore bonds on Tuesday.

Traders also believed the changes would have unavoidable consequences for the market.

"This is bound to have a major impact on the bond market," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"The Shanghai Stock Exchange's bond market will be hit the most as China's corporate bonds are concentrated in the stock exchanges, although the move is likely to spill over to the main interbank bond market as well to a lesser extent," he said.

The clearing house's move follows other measures to crack down on fixed income trade, in particular higher-risk debt issued by low-quality issuers.

It is likely to further spur the migration of capital out of fixed income into Chinese stock markets, which have exploded in recent months as money moved from real estate and wealth management products into shares.

Analysts say the exclusion of lower grade bonds, a key source of secondary liquidity in trade, increases the risks trading such bonds, and will depress demand and put upward pressure on yields. ($1 = 6.1727 Yuan) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)