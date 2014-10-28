SHANGHAI Oct 28 China issued new rules on
handling outstanding local government debt on Tuesday but left
out some controversial provisions that were contained in an
earlier draft of the regulations.
Beijing wants to accurately measure the amount of debt
outstanding at the local government level by the end of the
year, the Ministry of Finance said in new rules published on its
website, www.mof.gov.cn.
Chinese authorities are struggling to manage a massive $3
trillion in outstanding local government debt, much of it raised
by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) to finance
infrastructure and real estate projects.
The ministry added that the government wants to classify the
debt and assign responsibility for it to appropriate bodies.
Local governments must divide borrowings into two main
categories: debt issued before June 2013 which have been
officially audited, and that built up by the end of 2014.
Provincial finance bureaux must report local government debt
to the ministry before Jan. 5, 2015, together with estimates of
their ability to repay and their plans for doing so, it said.
"The purpose is make outstanding (local) government debt
clear so as to lay the foundations to include all government
debt into budgets," the ministry said.
But the announcement on Tuesday did not include a key
provision in the draft, which would have let local governments
issue fresh municipal bonds to replace borrowings taken through
opaque financing vehicles.
Also absent was a provision granting a grace period to local
LGFVs, which suggests local governments would be allowed to
continue to rely on these vehicles to raise money to fund
projects already under construction.
Instead, Beijing will encourage localities to use a
Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model to help fresh
fundraising. The PPT model was not given prominence in the
earlier draft.
"The PPP model must be actively promoted so as to encourage
social capital to participate in public products and public
services while earning reasonable returns," the ministry said.
"Projects under construction must be given priority to use
the PPP model," it said without elaborating.
Critics have said that using municipal bond issuance to
replace existing fundraising tools will require a massive
expansion of China's fledgling municipal bond market, which
Beijing launched this year.
China's current quota for the muni bond market remains tiny
at 109.2 billion yuan ($17.84 billion) for all of 2014.
The grace period in the draft had raised concerns about
Beijing's determination to deny local governments the LGFV
channel for fundraising going forward, analysts had said.
China's cabinet in early October said local governments
could no longer use LGFVs for future fundraising, as these have
been widely criticised for facilitating a rash of irresponsible
borrowing and investment in the world's second-largest economy.
Such lending was originally encouraged by Beijing to
stimulate the economy and offset the impact of the 2008/2009
global financial crisis.
The new rules also said local governments should include
outstanding debts in their budgets, but did not specify when the
regulations would be formulated. Debt raised by LGFVs are not
included in local government budgets.
($1 = 6.12 yuan)
