* Strong demand for first direct local debt sale
* Bodes well for coming Guangdong, Zhejiang, Shenzhen bonds
* Part of efforts to bring discipline to local borrowing
* China still testing waters for genuine municipal bonds
* Municipal bonds will come earliest in March next year
By Lu Jianxin and Jason Subler
SHANGHAI, Nov 15 Shanghai became the first
local government in China to sell bonds directly to investors on
Tuesday, in a step aimed at preventing a repeat of the $1.5
trillion in municipal debt that now poses a threat to the
economy.
The city issued 7.1 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in bonds
under a pilot programme Beijing hopes will lead to a municipal
government debt market and prevent the frenzied borrowing in
recent years that set off alarm bells at ratings agencies.
Municipal authorities are barred under law from borrowing
directly from markets but amassed a mountain of debt via
financing vehicles to fund infrastructure projects in response
to Beijing's stimulus package during the global financial
crisis.
"This is an important step towards more market-oriented
fund-raising by local governments," said Li Jieming, a bond
analyst at Sealand Securities in Shenzhen.
Local governments accumulated 10.7 trillion yuan in debt as
of the end of 2010. The government expects as much as 3.5
trillion yuan to turn sour, while Standard & Poor's reckons it
could be as much as 9 trillion yuan, raising concerns about
defaults and their potential impact on the banking system.
Chinese authorities have repeatedly tried to assure
investors that the debt is manageable.
Analysts said a municipal bond market will force more
discipline on borrowers and so help prevent the risky buildup of
debt weighing on the economy now.
By having to go to the market directly and disclose their
own budgets, local governments' borrowing and investments in
infrastructure will become more transparent and regulated by
market forces, they said.
Foreign banks that are allowed to participate in the
Chinese interbank bond market are allowed to buy the local debt,
bankers said. But their are participation in China's bond
markets is modest, so purchases of municipal debt is expected to
remain minimal for now.
The Shanghai auctions will be followed by similar sales by
the southern province of Guangdong on Friday, the eastern
province of Zhejiang on Monday and the boomtown of Shenzhen
sometime soon.
"As is characteristic of Chinese reforms, the government may
want a few more tests for local governments from less prosperous
regions to issue bonds by themselves before the launch of real
municipal bonds. It will take at least a few more months," Li
said.
Shanghai auctioned 3.6 billion yuan ($568 million) in
three-year bonds at a yield of 3.10 percent and 3.5 billion yuan
in five-year bonds at 3.30 percent, bond traders said.
Reflecting strong demand for the offer, the yields were
significantly lower than 3.67 percent and 3.70 percent,
respectively, for similar tenors of bonds that the Ministry of
Finance auctioned on behalf of local governments in late
October.
"The strong demand implies that coming issues by other local
governments will also be well received," said a trader at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shenzhen.
"It is a strong indication that recent worries over possible
default by LGFVs have eased greatly amid repeated central
government pledges to ensure a proper solution."
TRAINING WHEELS
While Shanghai conducted the auction, the Ministry of
Finance is a guarantor for the debt and will carry out the
payment of interest and principal to ensure the sale was
conducted within the law.
City and municipal governments have not been able to borrow
directly from markets since the People's Republic of China was
formed in 1949.
The sale was also within the central government's existing
200 billion yuan quota for local government bond issues this
year, which to date have been conducted by the finance ministry
on behalf of local governments.
Local government have borrowed via financing vehicles for
years to avoid Beijing's quota.
The pilot programme will give local governments experience
to operate in a genuine municipal bond market, in which the
local governments would obtain credit ratings in the absence of
a guarantor.
That process, which Reuters reported in May was on the cards
as part of plans to clean up the local government debt mess,
could take some time.
The government would also need to ensure that it instituted
other reforms along with the launch of a muni bond market, Hao
Zhou, China economist with Australia and New Zealand Bank in
Shanghai, said.
These should include ensuring that local governments did not
use their influence to push local financial institutions to buy
their debt, which could once again lead to a risky buildup in
debt.
"It's a positive move, but China still needs to carry out
more structural reform to make sure that the local government
bonds will be more like municipal bonds in the U.S. market.
There's still a long way to go," said Hao.
($1=6.35 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Steven Bian and Li Hongwei; Editing by
Neil Fullick)