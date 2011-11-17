SHANGHAI, Nov 17 China's southern boom
city of Shenzhen will sell 2.2 billion yuan ($346 million) of
bonds to fund infrastructure projects such as roads as well as
education and water projects, the official Xinhua news agency
said on Thursday.
The city has selected 10 underwriters for the bond issue,
including China Development Bank and China
Construction Bank , Xinhua said but did not
give a timetable.
Shenzhen will be the last among four localities allowed to
sell bonds by themselves in a trial scheme to make local
government fund-raising more market-based.
Shanghai took the lead to auction local government bonds of
their own on Tuesday.
The Guangdong and Zhejiang provincial governments will sell
theirs on Friday and next Tuesday, respectively.
Municipal and provincial governments in China have been
unable under Chinese's budget law to borrow directly, which has
led to the creation of special financing vehicles through which
they take out loans and sell bonds -- contributing to a mountain
of local debt that the central government estimates at nearly 11
trillion yuan.
To lay the groundwork for a genuine municipal bond market
that it hopes will rein in such borrowing, the central
government is launching a pilot programme to allow four city and
provincial governments to sell bonds directly.
While direct bond issues by provincial and city governments
will mark a step towards a Western-style municipal bond market,
analysts say the creation of a genuine market will take time,
requiring amendments to the budget Law and relevant regulations.
Unlike municipal bonds in the West, where the size and terms
are determined and guaranteed by local governments and included
in their budgets, these local government bonds are decided and
guaranteed by the Chinese central government.
($1 = 6.35 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)