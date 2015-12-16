SHANGHAI Dec 16 Sinosteel, a state-owned
steelmaker, said on Wednesday it will extend the registration
period for early redemption on a putable bond that investors
could originally elect to redeem in mid-October until Dec. 30.
The statement posted on the website of one of China's main
bond clearinghouses marked the third time Sinosteel has extended
the redemption period.
The latest extension comes after Sinosteel had asked
bondholders of its 2 billion yuan ($309 million) October 2017
bond not to exercise a put option on Oct. 20,
because the company would not be able to make a full payment,
according to a letter seen by Reuters.
($1 = 6.4723 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)