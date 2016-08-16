SHANGHAI Aug 16 Sinosteel, the troubled Chinese
steelmaker which became one of the first state-owned firms to
encounter bond repayment problems in 2015, is in the final
stages of completing a debt-to-equity swap plan, online
financial magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday.
The plan has been submitted to the State Council, China's
cabinet, for approval and will soon begin in earnest, Caixin
said, citing anonymous industry sources.
Sinosteel may be permitted to swap half of its debt into
equity, Caixin added. The magazine estimates Sinosteel and its
subsidiaries had 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) of debt at
end-2014.
Calls to Sinosteel went unanswered.
In October 2015, Sinosteel asked bondholders not to exercise
an early redemption option on one of its bonds maturing in 2017
as the firm would not be able to make full payment.
The firm has repeatedly extended the registration period for
bondholders to apply for early redemption and offered shares in
its listed subsidiary Sinosteel Engineering & Technology Co Ltd
as additional collateral.
In March, Reuters reported that Chinese policymakers were
planning a debt-to-equity swap plan which would convert some
non-performing bank debt into equity, a plan which was later
confirmed by regulators.
Debt-to-equity swaps are just one of several options
proposed by policymakers to help clean up China's bad debt
problem, which is increasingly worrying global investors.
On Tuesday, the China Securities Journal reported that
issuance of securities backed by bad debt, another partial
solution mooted by regulators, could be over seven billion yuan
in the second half of 2016.
Although debt-to-equity swaps would relieve pressure on
borrowers, banks and other creditors have been lukewarm on the
idea at best.
Swapping debt into equity in a troubled borrower might get
bad loans off lenders' books, but China Construction Bank
(CCB)Chairman Wang Hongzhang warned earlier this year that there
was a danger of simply converting "bad debt into bad equity".
Debt-to-equity swaps also would increase risk in banks'
portfolios, wrote analysts at ratings agency Fitch after the
program was announced.
"Equities have lower priority of claims relative to debt
during the liquidation process and some bank loans have
collateral, which can provide protection and mitigate losses in
the event of default."
"Equity investments are also likely to have a higher risk
weight than bank loans. As such, a large-scale debt-to-equity
swap is likely to weaken banks' capital positions."
($1 = 6.6322 Chinese yuan renminbi)
