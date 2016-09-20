(Adds background)
SHANGHAI, Sept 20 China's state-owned metals
trader Sinosteel will be permitted to swap 27 billion yuan
($4.05 billion) of debt into equity convertible bonds, the
online financial magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday citing
anonymous sources.
It marks the first swap this year under a wider
debt-to-equity swap programme mooted by policymakers as one
solution to reducing China's corporate debt overhang.
Policymakers hope the swap plan will help clean up a bad
debt problem that is increasingly worrying global investors amid
warnings that a banking crisis is looming.
Debt has emerged as one of China's biggest challenges, with
the country's total load rising to 250 percent of GDP last year.
At about 145 percent of GDP, corporate debt "is high by any
measure", China IMF Mission Chief for China James Daniel said in
the fund's annual review of China in August.
China's vast state-owned sector had accumulated total
liabilities of 83.74 trillion yuan by the end of July, up 17.6
percent on the year and representing 66.2 percent of total
assets, official data showed.
Caixin said Sinosteel's 27 billion yuan swap plan would
represent nearly half of the 60 billion yuan of debt owed
directly to financial institutions. That debt would be changed
into convertible bonds, which could be exchanged for equity in
the company at a later date.
Officials at Sinosteel could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Sinosteel would set up a special subsidiary to handle the
conversions, which would also receive a 10 billion yuan capital
injection from a Chinese central government body responsible for
managing state-owned assets, the magazine said.
The remaining debt would still need to be repaid but at a
low interest rate of around 3 percent, Caixin said.
The publication had previously reported that Sinosteel and
its subsidiaries had more than 100 billion yuan of debt at the
end of 2014.
In October 2015, Sinosteel asked bondholders not to exercise
an early redemption option on one of its bonds maturing in 2017
as the firm would not be able to make full payment.
SOLUTIONS?
China has floated plans to introduce more market tools for
managing the country's rising debt load, including credit
default swaps and debt securitisation.
In March, Reuters reported that Chinese policymakers were
planning a debt-to-equity swap programme that would convert some
non-performing bank debt into equity. It was later confirmed by
regulators.
Officials have insisted the programme would be used to
restructure competitive companies suffering temporary
operational challenges, and would not prop up so-called "zombie
enterprises", those that would not survive without life support
from local banks and governments.
China experimented with debt-to-equity swaps in the late
1990s as part of sweeping reforms to the state sector that led
to around 28 million layoffs over five years. But experts said
the programme created perverse incentives and made state-owned
firms less willing to find ways to pay back debts.
Wang Hongzhang, chairman of the China Construction Bank
, one of the country's biggest banks,
warned earlier this year there was a danger the programme would
simply convert "bad debt into bad equity".
Caixin reported on Monday that some of the liabilities of
another debt-stricken steel conglomerate, the Tianjin-based
Bohai Steel Group, would be converted into bonds as part of a
proposed rescue plan for the firm.
It owes 192 billion yuan to 105 creditors, and Caixin quoted
an unidentified banker as saying that the proposals could lead
to bank losses of at least 60 billion yuan.
Xie Duo, head of the China Interbank Market Trade
Association, told a forum at the end of August that China's
previous debt-to-equity swap programme "played a positive role"
in the restructuring the country's economy, but it also posed
risks.
"If used improperly, the simplistic implementation of asset
restructuring by sacrificing the interests of creditors is not
in accordance with the rules of development," he said.
($1=6.67 yuan)
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin, Samuel Shen and David Stanway;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)