* China orders state firms to break from providing social
welfare
* Many state firms still provide array of social functions
* Wrenching change seen for some towns, cities that rely on
SOEs
* Smashing the iron rice bowl could be costly
By David Stanway
PINGDINGSHAN, China, Dec 18 China has ordered
state firms to smash the decades-old system of providing
cradle-to-grave welfare support, known as the country's "iron
rice bowl".
But the order, part of a plan to reduce financial pressure
on bloated and heavily indebted state-owned enterprises (SOEs),
is likely to be easier said than done as cities navigate the
social and financial wrenches the changes will cause.
At the heart of soot-covered Pingdingshan in central China
is the Pingmei Shenma Group, a state coal conglomerate that
dominates the economy, society and air of the heavily polluted
city in Henan province.
Apart from coal, it has chemicals and construction
businesses. But it also has a startling number of other
responsibilities.
It operates 41 hospitals and 18 schools and provides
pensions, subsidised housing for workers, water, heating and
power. It even runs a plush retirement home, complete with golf
course, for its senior managers.
The fate of these facilities, landmarks for the city's
residents, is now unclear. If they are not closed down, much of
the infrastructure will need to be renovated, which State
Council researchers estimate will cost more than 1 trillion yuan
($115 billion) nationwide.
Some of Pingdingshan's hospitals already had fewer miners to
treat after capacity cuts in coal production.
"We can only try to provide better services," a doctor, who
only wanted to be identified by his surname Li, said at a small
outpatient clinic near Pingmei Shenma's defunct Number Seven
coal mine.
"Though this is a big place, we are far away from the city
centre, there is no good transportation and it isn't convenient
for ordinary people to come," Li said.
Beijing has given SOEs until 2020 to ditch their "social
functions". For Pingdingshan, the deadline is more imminent
because Henan wants to complete the process by the end of 2017
under a pilot project, putting it in the spotlight not only of
Beijing but also other provinces facing similar challenges.
While state firms in wealthier regions of the country moved
away from paying for social welfare services some years ago,
poorer provinces and especially one-company towns like
Pingdingshan struggled to make the switch given the central role
their SOE played.
"Removing social functions and resolving the problems left
behind by history is an important condition for SOEs to become
market entities," Xiao Yaping, head of the State-Owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission, said on the
institution's website.
China's SOEs accumulated total debts of 85.3 trillion yuan
by the end of September, in a credit splurge encouraged by
Beijing following the global financial crisis. Executives have
repeatedly called on Beijing to help reduce their costs.
China's central government-administered SOEs run around
8,000 units providing community services, and the efforts to
ditch them could also increase a firm's redundancy and labour
redeployment costs, especially as authorities try to limit
unrest in regions already hit by an economic downturn.
They spend 850 billion yuan a year on schools, pensions and
other "social functions". Local government-run firms pay even
more, a delegate to China's parliament said in March.
In Henan, state firms spend 800 million yuan a year just to
supply residents with heating, water and electricity.
CUTTING THE CORD
While the economic slowdown and a fall in commodity prices
have done the most damage to China's lumbering SOEs, expensive
"social functions" have also contributed to punishing losses in
recent years.
"Today, when we are creating world class energy enterprises
and competing against global firms, continuing to bear these
heavy burdens is obviously outmoded and hard to sustain," said
Halidan Abdulla Kader, a legislator from the northwestern
frontier region of Xinjiang.
China's "iron rice bowl" system was launched in 1951. Many
state-owned firms began life as government bureaus and
frequently acted as microstates responsible for the entire
social infrastructure of a region.
The first cracks appeared in 1986 when a rapidly modernising
China introduced new pension schemes and put an end to permanent
tenure at state firms. By 1995 it was calling for the systematic
transfer of "social functions" in preparation for radical SOE
reforms that closed thousands of bankrupt firms and led to more
than 20 million layoffs.
Poorer provinces struggled to make the switch, especially in
remote mining regions where the SOE was the only source of
political authority.
Neither the Pingdingshan government nor the provincial
authorities would respond to requests for comment.
In a document sent to Pingmei Shenma and other state firms
in Henan, local regulators warned that some health and education
facilities would be shut down if they were not economically
viable.
"Where there is duplication they will close them down," said
a doctor surnamed Liu at an independent clinic near one of
Pingmei Shenma's mines. "There are a lot of small pits that need
to be closed and after they close, their medical institutions
will go too."
Pointing to the challenges ahead, State Council researchers
said the cost of transferring social functions to a local
authority was as much as 4.3 billion yuan for the Longmay Group,
a struggling state coal producer in northeast China's
Heilongjiang province. That compared with annual running costs
of 300 million yuan.
The Kailuan Group, a coal producer in Hebei province, needs
around 4.6 billion yuan to upgrade heating, water and power
facilities to acceptable standards before transferring them, one
estimate showed.
INSECURITY
In Pingdingshan, teacher Zhang Kai is already experiencing
change. Operational rights for the kindergarten where she works
have shifted from the local coal mine to the staff of the
school.
It must now stand on its own feet as a commercial business,
Zhang said.
"Every mine has a kindergarten and every situation is
different," she said. "We don't really know what's going to
happen next."
At its peak, Pingmei Shenma's Number Seven Mine employed
8,000 workers. Now, around 500 miners turn up at the pit on a
reduced wage of just 410 yuan ($60.52) a month while the company
tries to find jobs for them at other state mines. In the
meantime, they while away the time playing cards.
"We worry the most about whether we have jobs or not," said
one of them, a 51-year old miner who gave his name as Chen.
Sitting in the gatehouse of the mine, Chen lifted his shirt
to show the scars from a kidney operation, paid for by his
company insurance that he assumes is no longer provided.
"When the company's performance gets worse, it doesn't pay
health insurance. We haven't been getting it for several years,"
he said. "After the closure of the mine, a lot of the old
welfare we get just isn't going to exist."
($1=6.77 yuan)
