HONG KONG Nov 14 China's top corporate
borrowers will find it harder to service their debt after the
government's massive 4 trillion yuan ($586 billion) stimulus
programme resulted in funding industrial and infrastructure
projects that weren't all commercially viable, Standard & Poor's
said in a report on Friday.
S&P said it would be difficult for China's central
government to revive debt-laden companies, with asset-heavy and
capital intensive sectors the most vulnerable to a sharp
economic downturn.
The comments followed a survey of the 200 biggest Chinese
corporations by revenue and bond issuance, drawn from 18
industries in which it said the financial risks of many
companies will likely intensify as China's economy slows.
"The baseline assumption is that the next 12 months could
see an acceleration of corporate stress. The deteriorating trend
is still there in almost all industries," Christopher Lee,
credit analyst at Standard & Poor's and co-author of the report,
told Reuters.
"In fact, some of the weaker ones are far weaker compared to
2013 study - metals and mining, transport and
engineering/construction."
