SHANGHAI, March 29 Dongbei Special Steel Group
Co Ltd, an unlisted steel manufacturer based in Northeast China,
missed a payment on an 800 million yuan ($122.98 million)
short-term note which matured over the weekend, the Shanghai
Clearing House said in a statement on its website.
The firm had previously warned Friday evening that it might
be unable to pay on time, citing tough conditions in the steel
industry as a whole and strong pressure on its sales.
Overcapacity and volatile prices have resulted in a number
of Chinese steel firms running into trouble over the past year
and a half.
Earlier in March, financial magazine Caixin reported that
Tianjin-based Bohai Steel Group Co Ltd may be unable to make
full repayment on 192 billion yuan of debt.
