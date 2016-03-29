* Dongbei Special Steel Group misses payment on short-term debt

* Company's chairman found dead of apparent suicide last week

* Company cites tough conditions in steel industry (Edits headline)

SHANGHAI, March 29 Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd, an unlisted steel manufacturer based in northeast China, has missed a payment on an 800 million yuan ($123 million) short-term note several days after the group's chairman was found dead in an apparent suicide.

Shanghai Clearing House issued a notice on Monday stating it had not received funds from Dongbei Special Steel to pay to investors in the one-year note, which matured on Sunday.

In a separate statement on Friday, Dongbei said that its chairman, Yang Hua, was found dead on Thursday by the Dalian city police in an apparent suicide. It said that the incident would not affect its operations.

A Dalian police representative reached by phone confirmed that the cause of death was suicide and said the case had been transferred to the provincial police authorities.

The missed payment comes amid wider financial pressures on the country's steelmakers as policymakers seek to reduce capacity in older and less efficient parts of the economy.

The firm had warned on Friday evening that it might not be able to pay on time, citing tough conditions in the steel industry as a whole and strong pressure on its sales.

Reuters calculations show Dongbei Special Steel has at least 6.87 billion yuan ($1.06 billion) in outstanding debt, which includes the short-term note that matured Sunday as well as a separate short-term note maturing April 3, which the firm says is also at risk of default.

Following the Shanghai Clearing House's notice on Monday, the bond's lead underwriter, China Development Bank, said in a statement it had taken steps to protect investors' rights including working with local governments and would do so in its capacity as underwriter.

The bank also said additional fundraising plans have been temporarily disrupted after Yang's unexpected death.

Under global debt standards, debtors usually have a 30-day grace period to avoid formal default, but traders say this convention does not always apply in China.

Overcapacity and volatile prices have resulted in a number of Chinese steel firms running into trouble over the past year and a half.

Earlier in March, financial magazine Caixin reported that Tianjin-based Bohai Steel Group Co Ltd may be unable to make full repayment on 192 billion yuan of debt.

Money and bond markets showed little reaction to the news of the missed payment on Tuesday, with the volume weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement in the interbank market down 3 basis points in morning trade and the yield on the AA-rated 5-year corporate debt up just 1 basis point.

"The news should be basically priced in already," said a bond trader at a commercial bank in Shanghai.

"The overall trend of the bond market is pretty well established, and you may start to see more differentiation based on individual companies, but this particular event isn't likely to have too much impact." ($1=6.51 yuan) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Eric Meijer and Sam Holmes)