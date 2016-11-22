SHANGHAI Nov 22 China's debt-to-equity swaps
should be market driven rather than government determined, Fan
Gang, president of the think tank China Development Institute
said, in a commentary in the ruling Communist Party's official
People's Daily on Tuesday.
Beijing is encouraging the country's lenders to swap
struggling borrowers' loan obligations for equity in its latest
efforts to ease firms out of their debt-laden quagmires as the
economy slows.
"The allocation of resources in the debt-to-equity swaps
should not be decided by the government, but by the parties,
that is the debtor and the creditor," said Fan, who is also a
member of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee.
After the debt-to-equity swap, financial institutions should
hold the shares for a certain period of time before selling them
to diversify their assets, Fan added.
"Of course, the government will be a party on many occasions
and can also play a role, but it should not be involved with
resource allocation," said Fan.
The government will take a multi-pronged approach to cutting
company debt, including encouraging mergers and acquisitions,
bankruptcies, debt-to-equity swaps and debt securitisation,
according to the guidelines issued by the State Council, China's
cabinet.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)