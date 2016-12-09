BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
BEIJING Dec 9 China's Shanxi Coking Coal Group said on Friday it has signed a framework debt-to-equity swap agreement with China Construction Bank .
Shanxi Coking Coal Group will set up two funds totalling 25 billion yuan ($3.62 billion) with China Construction Bank as part of the agreement, it added.
($1 = 6.8990 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing