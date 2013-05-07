* Local govt in Hubei pays off debt for steel company
* Risk that local govt debt estimates are incomplete
* Estimates omit govt guarantees for corporate credit
* Many recent cases of cities bailing out local champions
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, May 8 A Chinese local government has
apparently used public funds to repay the debt of a private
firm, in a case that raises fresh questions about whether recent
estimates of local government debt properly account for the full
range of local liabilities.
It is not the first time local officials have bailed out a
private enterprise, but the fact that the municipal government
had formally guaranteed the debt highlights the lack of
visibility on the extent of localities' hidden commitments.
Dealing with the systemic risk posed by local government
debt is seen as one of the key priorities for the administration
of China's new president, Xi Jinping.
Asked if credit guarantees by local governments creates
upside risk to his and other estimates of overall local debt,
Dong Tao, chief regional economist for non-Japan Asia at Credit
Suisse, said: "Yes, but it's hard to quantify."
In the latest case of an apparent bailout, CITIC Trust
announced late last month that an unnamed party had agreed to
purchase 1.3 billion yuan ($210.87 million) in high-interest
loans to a steel plate manufacturer in Hubei province, in
central China.
CITIC had packaged the loans into a wealth management
product (WMP) for sale to wealthy investors at an expected yield
of 10 percent. The investors will now be repaid in full.
Official media cited unnamed sources predicting the
government of Yichang city, Hubei, was the buyer. A senior CITIC
Trust executive had previously told Reuters it expected the city
government to step in and pay the debt.
Trust lending and other forms of shadow banking have
exploded in China in recent years, as banks strive to reduce
their on-balance-sheet risk and savers flock to WMPs as a
higher-yielding alternative to traditional bank deposits.
A large portion of trust loans have flowed to local
governments, which use them to pay for infrastructure projects.
Estimates of local government debt range from Standard
Chartered's 15 percent of GDP at end-2012 to Credit Suisse's 36
percent. Fitch put the figure at 25 percent when it downgraded
China's sovereign debt rating last month.
But the latest near-default highlights how localities may
also be on the hook for a large amount of ostensibly corporate
debt.
Analyst estimates don't include contingent liabilities such
as pledged collateral and other credit guarantees. The central
government banned localities guaranteeing corporate debt at the
end of 2012, but no one knows how many previously issued
guarantees remain outstanding.
VERY ENTHUSIASTIC
When considering a possible loan to Yichang Three Gorges
Quantong Coated and Galvanized Plate Co Ltd, CITIC was concerned
about the risk, deputy general manager Li Zimin said at a press
conference in January.
Quantong had racked up large debt during a period of rapid
expansion and needed the loan to replenish working capital, not
to finance new investment. But the local government's support
was enough to push the deal through.
"The government's signals were very enthusiastic," the
official China Business Journal reported Li as saying.
The local government of Yichang city offered 1.87 million
square metres of state-owned land with an appraised value of
3.07 billion yuan as collateral - more than twice the value of
the loan itself.
In addition, the local government's holding company for
state-owned assets directly purchased the entire sub-prime
tranche of the trust plan, accounting for 334 million yuan of
the 1.3 billion yuan total.
After Quantong defaulted on a 75 million yuan interest
payment due in December, Li said in January that CITIC was
taking a two-pronged approach to seeking re-payment.
One the one hand, the trust company was working with the
Yichang government, which Li said was preparing several options
for a rescue. On the other hand, CITIC was making legal
preparations to exercise its rights over the collateral.
When negotiations appeared to founder, CITIC announced it
would sell the bad loan via public auction on April 28.
But hours before the auction was scheduled to begin, CITIC
announced the debt had been sold and the trust plan's investors
would receive their promised payout.
Given that the auction plan was intended as a back-up plan
if the government failed to produce a solution, the cancellation
suggested that the government had stepped in.
"Planning the auction is just a way to pressure the
government. They'll find a way to pay," a senior CITIC Trust
executive told Reuters ahead of the planned sale, noting that
Quantong employs 15,000 workers in Yichang.
An official at the Yichang finance office referred questions
to the Quantong. An official at the Yichang State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Committee said he wasn't aware of
the situation. The state-owned asset holding company did not
answer calls seeking comment.
Quantong did not answer calls seeking comment.
DANGEROUS PRECEDENT
The CITIC case follows previous instances where Chinese
local governments have stepped in to repay corporate debts
incurred by both state-owned and private firms. Many of the
bailed-out borrowers hail from industries like solar, steel, and
textiles that suffer from overcapacity.
In January, a private firm, Shenzhen-listed Chaori Solar
, avoided China's first-ever domestic bond default
with help from a Shanghai district government.
China is still waiting for the first case where investors in
a bond or trust product suffer actual losses. Credit Suisse's
Dong believes defaults on shadow banking products are likely to
rise over the next two years.
"For bank loans, it's easier for the banks to roll them over
if the loans go bad. That can cover (non-performing loans) for a
while. But when it comes to shadow banking, it's harder to do
that," said Dong.
Outside investors in bonds or trust products need to be
repaid in full, Dong noted, whereas a bank can stay liquid even
if it is forced to roll over bad loans.
($1 = 6.1650 Chinese yuan)
