SHANGHAI Oct 21 China's Wuhan Guoyu Logistics
Industry Group Co Ltd, the unlisted logistics firm which
defaulted on a separate short-term bond in August, said on
Friday it may miss a payment on another one-year issue maturing
on Oct. 28.
The firm posted the notice warning of the potential payment
problem on the 200 million yuan ($29.6 million), seven percent
coupon note on the website of China's interbank bond market
operator.
The firm blamed the potential default on problems in its
shipbuilding business, among other reasons.
Bond defaults, once nearly unheard of, have become more
common due to China's economic slowdown. Struggling industrial
sectors including steel, coal and shipbuilding have become major
sources of credit risk in China.
($1 = 6.7627 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)