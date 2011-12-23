* Less than 15 exploration wells sunk; only one major find

* First deepsea production expected in 2014 by Husky Energy

* CNOOC's offshore monopoly curbs growth

* CNOOC yet to drill first deepsea well

By Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, Dec 23 China National Offshore Oil Corp aims to build one million barrels per day oil equivalent capacity in deep waters offshore China -- "Daqing of the deep" -- by 2020, but it looks likely to take longer than that.

Experts say 20 years, not 10, is a more likely target for the project, whose capacity would be equivalent to about a quarter of the country's total current oil output, as China has not yet tapped enough reserves needed to hit that goal.

A string of offshore oil and gas accidents, including a June oil spill from a field operated by U.S. firm ConocoPhillips , will prove to be additional roadblocks.

Daqing oilfield, in northeast Heilongjiang province, is China's largest. Built in 1964, it sustained a 1 million bpd output for about 40 years before slipping to around 800,000 bpd currently.

With supply from maturing onshore fields stagnating and limited potential in shallow waters after 30 years of drilling, China -- the world's top energy consumer -- needs to look at other resources, like shale gas and deepsea, to boost its hydrocarbon reserves.

Over the past 30 years, CNOOC and partners have worked mostly in waters shallower than 300 metres.

WHERE ARE CHINA'S DEEPSEA HYDROCARBON RESERVES?

Explorers will focus on the northern parts of the vast South China Sea, but more gas than oil could be trapped in the deep waters, Chinese geologists say.

CNOOC geologists said in September that they have identified several major oil and gas structures through advanced seismic surveys, largely in two basins -- Qiongdongnan and Pearl River Mouth, both in the northern parts of the South China Sea.

Firms would shy away from the largely untapped waters in the southern parts of the South China Sea due to potential territorial disputes with the Phillippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia -- with each of them maintaining conflicting claims over parts of the South China Sea.

HOW MANY WELLS HAS CHINA DRILLED, HOW MANY NEEDED?

China has so far drilled less than 15 deepsea exploration wells, all of which have been by CNOOC's foreign partners and mostly by Canada's Husky Energy, which has drilled about 10.

Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, made the first and sole major deepsea find in 2006, the Liwan gas field some 300 km southeast of Hong Kong.

First gas from the project, holding 4-6 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas reserves, is expected in 2014.

Liwan is expected to produce up to 300 million cubic feet per day by 2014, rising to 500 mmcf/d in 2015, or about 5 billion cubic metres a year.

To reach the scale of Daqing, CNOOC needs another 10 discoveries the size of Liwan, as 50 million tonnes of oil equivalent is roughly 60-70 billion cubic metres of gas.

"There are tremendous challenges to reach that goal, simply because it takes time," said Huang Xinhua, geologist at energy consultancy IHS. "CNOOC wants to achieve in the next decade what they achieved in 30 years in shallow waters."

In January, CNOOC said China's offshore oil and gas output had hit a landmark 50 million tonnes of oil equivalent, the size of Daqing -- the bulk of which was contributed by shallow water operations in the Bohai Bay, off north China.

CNOOC Ltd, CNOOC's listed arm and the country's near monopoly offshore player, is preparing to drill its first-ever deepsea well in the northern part of the South China Sea around the beginning of 2012 -- some six months behind an earlier plan.

CNOOC Ltd would be using "Offshore 981", China's first home-made semi-submersible deepsea rig that cost 6 billion yuan ($940 million) to build.

It can operate at a 3,000 metre depth and drill up to 10,000 metres. CNOOC has said it would build more of these rigs.

CNOOC, under new Chairman Wang Yilin, who took over the reins in April, has stopped referring to the deepsea project as "Daqing of the deep" but the company still treats it as a longer-term goal, according to company officials.

WHO ARE THE MAIN DRILLERS IN DEEPSEA CHINA?

BP, Chevron, BG Group, Husky and U.S. independent firm Anadarko hold exploration and production contracts for deepsea China.

In Brazil, one of the world's sweetest spots for deepsea hydrocarbon reserves, four major discoveries in deepwater Brazil were made between 2007 and 2008 and another one earlier in 2010.

"Geologically, South China Sea is not Gulf of Mexico or Brazil," said a senior CNOOC official.

PetroChina and Sinopec Corp, China's top two energy firms that contribute nearly three-quarters of the country's 4 million-bpd oil output, have largely been barred from deepwater activities, as CNOOC has a near monopoly in offshore mining rights.

In 2004, PetroChina was granted a rare license to explore in a block in the southern part of South China Sea, but has only carried out some seismic work and is yet to drill a well.

PetroChina was told by the central government to hold off further activities as the block is near the hotly disputed waters, industry officials have said.

Sinopec also did some seismic surveys in deepsea block 3 and 4 in Qiongdongnan basin, but stopped short of drilling a well. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)