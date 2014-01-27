SHANGHAI Jan 27 China Credit Trust Co Ltd said
on Monday that it had reached an agreement with investors
regarding a troubled high-yielding investment product due to
mature on Jan. 31, according to a notice to investors obtained
by Reuters on Monday.
The announcement appears to mark an end to the
closely-watched saga surrounding the high-yielding 3 billion
yuan ($495.97 million) trust product, called "2010 China Credit
/ Credit Equals Gold #1" and marketed through branches of
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China .
Market watchers said that if default had occurred, it would
have marked a landmark precedent, shattering the widespread
perception of implicit guarantees on high-yielding investment
products in China's shadow banking sector.
"Currently, the trustee has already reached agreement with
investors. Please get in touch with your client manager as soon
as possible," the notice said. It did not directly state that
investors will get paid on time when the product matures.
($1 = 6.0488 Chinese yuan)
