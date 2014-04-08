* Polyester firm in Zhejiang declares bankruptcy
SHANGHAI, April 8 A small manufacturer of
polyester yarn based in China's wealthy Zhejiang province has
declared bankruptcy, threatening its ability to meet an
interest payment on a high-yield bond due in July.
Zhejiang Huatesi Polymer Technical Co Ltd asked a local
court for bankruptcy protection in early March, according to an
announcement on the website of the Anji County People's Court.
The firm sold 60 million yuan ($9.7 million) in bonds in a
private placement in January 2013 at an interest rate of 11
percent. The next interest payment is due on July 23, while the
bond matures in January next year.
A string of credit defaults in recent weeks has highlighted
rising credit risks in China, partly fuelled by signs that the
economy is slowing down.
China's domestic bond market experienced its first-ever
default early last month when Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy
Science and Technology Co Ltd missed an interest
payment. That bond carried no guarantee, and it
remains unclear if investors will be repaid.
A technical default late last month by a small construction
materials firm, Xuzhou Zhongsen Tonghao New Board Co Ltd, was
the first in China's high-yield bond market..
The guarantor of that bond eventually agreed to
fund the required interest payment.
Chaori's default was seen as a landmark for Chinese markets,
turning on its head a long-held assumption that even
high-yielding debt carried an implicit state guarantee.
Reflecting the government's new attitude towards default,
the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) described the
Xuzhou Zhongsen default as a commonplace event.
"(The Xuzhou Zhongsen bond) was issued to investors
according to regulations, and the default is an isolated risk
event. The commission will abide by market-based principles and
handle the case according to law," CSRC spokesman Deng Ge said
at the agency's weekly press conference on Friday.
MORE EXPECTED
Analysts widely expect more defaults on loans, bonds, and
shadow bank products this year. Semiconductor, software, and
commodities firms are among the most at risk for default, a
Reuters analysis of more than 2,600 Chinese companies showed.
The Xuzhou Zhongsen default marked the first ever in China's
high-yield bond market, which the securities regulator launched
in June 2012 in a bid to offer a new financing channel for
small, private firms. Such firms often struggle to access credit
in China's state-dominated financial system. Zhejiang Huatesi's
bond was also issued in that market.
Pengyuan Credit Rating Co Ltd gave Zhejiang Huatesi
Polymer's bond an A+ rating when it was issued. That is among
the lowest ratings at which bonds are commonly sold in China's
market.
An executive at Dongguan Securities Co Ltd, which served as
underwriter on the bond, told Reuters on Tuesday that the
guarantor on the bond is likely to meet its obligation to make
interest and principal payments if the issuer is unable to do
so.
The bond carries an unconditional guarantee by Tianlong
Holding Group Co Ltd, another polyester firm in Zhejiang. It is
also secured by land rights owned by the company and personal
assets owned by the controlling shareholder, the underwriter
said.
"There are various different reasons (for Zhejiang Huatesi's
problems). Factors affecting that sector, the influence of
industrial restructuring, etc," the executive said.
Based on bids submitted on Tuesday afternoon, the bond
was yielding 12.3 percent.
The phone number on Zhejiang Huatesi's website has been
disconnected, according to an automated message.
Tianlong Holding did not immediately answer calls seeking
comment on Tuesday afternoon.
($1 = 6.2123 Chinese Yuan)
