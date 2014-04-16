* String of defaults on inter-company loans since February
* Entrusted loans are second biggest source of corporate
credit
* Firms with excess cash make loans to punt on real estate
* Entrusted loans also used to support firms' own
subsidiaries
By Gabriel Wildau and Lu Jianxin
SHANGHAI, April 16 Chinese companies that have
lent money to other companies are facing a potential wave of
defaults, with several listed firms already reporting missed
loan repayments.
Shipbuilder Sainty Marine Corp Ltd on Tuesday
became the latest listed firm to report that it had failed to
receive principal and interest repayments on a 900 million yuan
($144.7 million) loan to a property developer.
The same day, Qiaqia Food Co Ltd announced that
it would launch a lawsuit against another food producer for
failing to pay interest on a 40 million yuan ($6.4 million)
loan.
Chinese companies granted a net 2.55 trillion yuan ($411
billion) in so-called entrusted loans in 2013, nearly double the
1.28 trillion yuan total in 2012, making them the second-
biggest source of domestic credit behind bank loans, according
to Reuters' calculations based on published central bank data.
Entrusted loans require banks to serve as an intermediary,
but a company serves as the ultimate lender and records the loan
asset on its balance sheet.
"Companies offering entrusted loans typically want to lend
while bypassing official restrictions for credit, such as
lending quotas," said Zhang Weigang, head of investment at
Shanghai Securities.
"That means they typically lend to risky industries such as
property, solar panel manufacturing and non-ferrous metals."
Entrusted loans are just one of several channels through
which non-financial firms offer credit to one another, Zhang
said. Other methods include corporate discounting of bank
acceptance bills, as well as corporate purchases of trust
products, which are usually backed by high-interest corporate
loans.
SOLAR BLACK SPOT
The recent string of defaults was first reported by 21st
Century Business Herald, a Chinese newspaper.
Sainty Marine's potential loss came on an entrusted loan
extended to Nanjing Fudi Real Estate Development Co Ltd in late
2012 with a maturity of 18 months, according to the lender's
filing. The developer missed a required principal and interest
payment worth 1.05 billion yuan, implying an annual interest
rate of more than 11 percent.
Real estate developers in smaller Chinese cities nationwide
are struggling with oversupply, leading to stagnant or falling
prices.
The boss of Nanjing Fudi ran away in June, and the company's
main development project remains unfinished, with the
construction site sealed off behind a brick wall, the official
Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday. The company
couldn't be reached for comment.
At least four other companies have reported failure to
receive interest or principal payments on entrusted loans worth
224 million yuan since February, according to exchange filings.
Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co and Ningbo Bird
Co Ltd, which produces mobile phones, are also
holding unpaid loans to real estate developers.
Solar equipment-makers Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co
Ltd and Sichuan Chuantou Energy Co
failed to receive payments due on entrusted loans to their own
subsidiaries, according to their stock exchange filings.
China's struggling solar sector produced China's first-ever
domestic bond default last month when Shanghai Chaori Solar
Energy Science and Technology Co Ltd missed an
interest payment.
Tianwei Baobian itself has a bond interest payment due in
July. That bond is currently trading at a nearly
18 percent discount to par value, indicating that investors are
concerned about default risk.
While risk is mounting, there are no signs of listed
companies losing enthusiasm for offering entrusted loans. Just
this week, Lingyun Industrial Corp Ltd, Atlantic
China Welding Consumables Inc and Tianjin Songjiang
Co Ltd all announced new entrusted loans.
($1 = 6.2220 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai newsroom;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)