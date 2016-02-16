UPDATE 2-Prudential posts Q1 new-business profit rise, reshuffles management
SHANGHAI Feb 16 China's Yabang Investment Holding Group Co said it failed to meet payment obligations on a 200 million yuan ($30.8 million) short-term bill which matured Feb. 14, the latest in a series of bond defaults in China.
Yabang, a conglomerate with businesses ranging from chemical, medicine, logistics to real estate, said in a statement that due to a cash shortage, it was unable to pay creditors the principal and interest of the one-year bill.
Yabang said it is actively raising money to meet its obligations, and is also improving its operations to generate cash flows.
Zhang Longxin, a Yabang representative, could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 6.4943 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.