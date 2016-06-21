(Add comments from S&P)

HONG KONG, June 21 Defaults in China's domestic bond markets are likely to continue rising as corporate profitability remains under pressure and debt burdens increase, rating agency S&P Global said in a report on Tuesday.

The agency said that the impact of such defaults could spread to global bonds issued by Chinese companies as the investor and issuer bases converge.

"Defaults have dashed the widespread perception of implicit government guarantees for bonds, particularly those of SOEs," the agency said in the report.

As the economy slows, China's corporates - including some owned by the central government - in hard hit sectors are having trouble making debt payments.

It said the number of bond defaults in the year to date period has already exceeded the total for all of 2015, with more than 20 bonds in default after more than 10 issuers missed their interest or principal payments.

The knock-on effect of these defaults was reflected in wider spreads and a drop in new issuance, but such a benign situation is unlikely to last, S&P said. It noted redemptions have exceeded issuance in May for the first time since 2011.

Sluggish demand is hurting profitability at a time when the debt burden was "very high and rising" and the government was looking to shut down companies in overcapacity sectors.

As a result, credit quality is deteriorating and the agency said nearly a quarter of its rated portfolio had a negative bias as on May 30. Over the past 18 months, S&P has issued three times as many downgrades as upgrades.

The agency warned "rising defaults could disrupt China's desire to maintain relatively high growth to rebalance its economy."

It said the new cycle of bad debt had come on the heels of the credit binge of 2008 and that authorities would need to act if the pickup in defaults starts choking liquidity and poses a contagion risk to the broader Chinese financial system.

"In our opinion, a clear path to debt reduction and shrinking the SOE sector will be aligned with the government's goal to deleverage and allow the market to play a greater role in allocating resources," S&P said.

(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Sam Holmes)