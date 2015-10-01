BEIJING Oct 1 New satellite images show China
may be building its first indigenous aircraft carrier in the
northeastern port of Dalian, according to IHS Jane's Defense
Weekly, which has released the pictures.
Little is known about China's aircraft carrier programme,
which is a state secret, though Chinese state media have hinted
new vessels are being built. The Pentagon, in a report earlier
this year, said Beijing could build multiple aircraft carriers
over the next 15 years.
Taiwan's Defence Ministry, in a report obtained by Reuters
last month, said China was building two aircraft carriers that
will be the same size as its sole carrier, a 60,000-tonne
refurbished Soviet-era ship.
IHS Jane's said the unidentified hull was in an advanced
state of construction at a shipyard in Dalian.
"While a conclusive identification of the hull as an
aircraft carrier cannot be made until work is observed on the
upper decks and potential flight deck, the slow pace of assembly
and outline suggests a military hull under construction," it
said in an emailed sent on Thursday.
The dry dock is "associated" with the refit and repair of
China's existing carrier, the Liaoning, IHS Jane's said.
The ship could also be a new class of amphibious assault
ship or helicopter carrier, it added.
The Taiwanese report obtained by Reuters said one of the new
vessels is being built in Shanghai and the other in Dalian.
The Liaoning, a carrier bought from Ukraine in 1998 and
refitted in China, has taken part in military exercises,
including in the disputed South China Sea, but is not yet fully
operational.
Successfully operating the Liaoning is the first step in
what some military experts believe will be the deployment of
Chinese-built carriers by 2020.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ryan Woo)