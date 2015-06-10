BEIJING, June 10 Chinese warships and aircraft
on Wednesday passed through the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and
the Philippines to carry out routine planned exercises in the
Western Pacific, China's Defence Ministry said.
China's increasingly assertive moves to press sovereignty
claims in the East and South China Sea have rattled the region
and aroused concern in Washington, though the country says it
has no hostile intent.
China has overlapping claims with the Philippines, Vietnam,
Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei in the South China Sea, through
which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
Wednesday's drills seem particularly likely to cause alarm
because of their location.
China claims self-ruled and democratic Taiwan as its own and
has never renounced the use of force to gain control, while
China and the Philippines have one of the most bitter disputes
over the South China Sea of all the claimants.
The joint drills tested and perfected battle strategies and
"achieved their expected aims", navy spokesman Liang Yang said
in a ministry statement.
The exercises, in the waters east of the Bashi Channel, were
routine annual drills, not aimed at any specific country or
region and accorded with international law and practices, Liang
said.
"During the drills there was no impact upon freedom of
navigation or fly-through in the relevant seas or air," he
added.
Such drills involving ships and aircraft far out at sea are
common practice in other countries and normal for China's
military.
"Going forward, similar drills and exercises will keep
taking place," Liang said.
China has ramped up defence spending to modernise its
forces, the world's largest, which are gaining experience in
operating far from its coast.
In a defence strategy paper last month, China vowed to
continue growing its "open seas protection" and criticised
neighbours who take "provocative actions" on its reefs and
islands.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)