BEIJING, Sept 11 China has begun developing a
new generation of attack helicopter which will have stealth
abilities and should start deliveries to the Chinese armed
forces by about 2020, the official China Daily newspaper said on
Friday.
The helicopter is being developed by Aviation Industry Corp
of China (AVIC), one of the country's leading arms
manufacturers, the state-run English-language publication said.
Its stealth capabilities will "reshape the combat patterns"
of the People's Liberation Army, company chairman Lin Zuoming
was quoted as saying.
"It is a trend that the ground force will become
increasingly dependent on helicopters because they have better
strike capability and mobility than armoured vehicles, and
transport supplies to frontier troops," Lin said.
The company's chief helicopter designer, Wu Ximing, said the
aircraft would have "supreme manoeuvrability in complicated
environments, outstanding survivability and joint operation
ability", the report added.
It provided no other details.
President Xi Jinping has pushed to toughen and modernise the
country's 2.3 million-strong armed forces as China takes a more
assertive stance in the region, particularly in the South China
and East China seas.
That has included developing a series of high-tech weapons,
including stealth jets, aircraft carriers and emerging
technology aimed at shooting down satellites.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Joseph Radford)